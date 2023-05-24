Who is Odell Beckham Jr.'s brother Kordell Beckham? All you need to know about Ravens WR's family

Kordell Beckham is the younger brother of Baltimore Ravens superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Kordell was born on May 27, 2002, and is on a different career path than his trendy older brother. The younger Beckham is an Associate of Arts major in his sophomore year at Tyler Junior College.

He appears to be comfortable in an urban yet iconic sense of style and has donned a well-fitted suit on multiple occasions. While he has begun working with a few local clothing brands and photographers in Houston, Texas, he has big ambitions.

He's a runway model, making his debut at the Arboretum in Dallas during the 2nd Annual Black Heritage Celebration.

Does Kordell Beckham play football?

Kordell Beckham plays football as a recreational pastime rather than intending to make it to the National Football League. That's in stark contrast to his big brother, OBJ, who was a significant prospect coming out of LSU and heading into the pros.

Kordell Beckham is more focused on making a name for himself in the fashion industry and putting a lot of effort into his dream. He recently dropped a list of brands he would love to feature in a campaign for: GAP, Old Navy, Nike, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Hollister, H&M, Valabases and Zara for Men.

A sneak peek into the rest of the Odell Beckham family

Odell Beckham Jr. comes from a versatile and all-encompassing family of sportspeople and business-oriented individuals.

His father, Odell Beckham Sr., was a standout running back at Marshall High School and played running back at LSU from 1989 to 1992. He didn't make it to the NFL but was a high school and college phenom back in the day.

His mother is Heather Van Norman, a stellar athlete in high school and college. Van Norman attended LSU as a track runner. In 1993, she ran for three national championship relay teams, winning the indoor and outdoor 4x100 m and outdoor 4x400 m relay. She eventually trained for the Olympics but didn't make the main games.

Odell Beckham also has a sister, Jasmine Beckham. Not much is known about Jasmine, as she chooses to remain private with her dealings. It's not known if she is on social media. That's likely a testament to her desire to keep her personal life private and to let her brothers soak up all the attention.

