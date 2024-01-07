Who are the Packers-Bears announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 18 game's coverage team

Even though the Chicago Bears have won four of their last five games, it's already too late for them to fight for a postseason spot. When the Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday at Lambeau Field at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Bears will hope to end the season on a three-game winning streak.

After falling to the Green Bay Packers 38–20 in Week 1, the Chicago Bears have lost nine straight games against their rivals. Quarterback Justin Fields has never tasted victory against Green Bay. Moreover, the Bears have not won at Lambeau Field since 2015.

Following their 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week, the Packers will secure their postseason spot with a victory over the Bears. Depending on the outcome of this game and the one between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, they could end up as the sixth or seventh seed in the NFC.

Who are the announcers for Bears vs Packers?

The Chicago Bears have been winning at home lately but will play the Green Bay Packers away from home in Week 18. At Lambeau Field, the game will begin on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on CBS, with analyst Tony Romo and play-by-play reporter Jim Nantz providing commentary. For the game, Tracy Wolfson will be in charge of sideline reporting.

How to watch and stream Packers vs Bears?

Jordan Love, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has completed 30 touchdown passes for 3,843 yards this season. In his first season as a starter, the quarterback will look to cap off an outstanding year by guiding his team to the postseason.

The Packers will make the playoffs if they beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but a loss will make things difficult. The Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers game will be broadcast on CBS. The game is also available for streaming on NFL+, SlingTV and FuboTV.

All the details you need to watch the game are below:

Date and Time : Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET Location : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV : CBS

: CBS Announcers : Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) Live streaming: FuboTV, SlingTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)