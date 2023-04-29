Who is Paxton Anderson? Meet Jerry Jones' grandson who drafted DeMarvion Overshown to Cowboys

Last night, Texas Longhorn linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the late-third round. The Cowboys selected Overshown with the 90th-overall pick.

During his time with the Longhorns, Overshown recorded 165 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one interception, nine pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

When his selection was announced, it was a special moment for both the Longhorn football program and the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' grandson, Paxton Anderson, who was teammates with Overshown at the University of Texas, helped the team make the selection.

He was in the green room with the team Thursday night and helped provide insight on why Overshown would be a good fit. He talked to his grandfather Jerry about Overshown multiple times and Jones had always been impressed with him.

DeMarvion Overshown scouting report: Reasons why Cowboys trusted Texas star

DeMarvion Overshown during 2023 NFL Combine

DeMarvion Overshown was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the help of his former teammate, Paxton Anderson's insight.

Overshown, a native of Texas, grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan and got his wish of being drafted by them last night. He told Anderson to put in a good word for him to his grandfather, and he did just that.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Overshown said that Jones was always impressed by him whenever Paxton spoke about him.

“He joked like that a lot. I know he has no control over that. But I can say I’ve known Paxton for a while now, and he’s seen me, and the words that he passed along to his grandfather was all from him. I didn’t have to persuade him or anything. He did all that. I don’t know what exactly he said to his grandpa about me, but a couple of times, Mr. Jones said it was an A+ from what he got from Paxton."

Overshown met and spoke with Dallas multiple times heading into the draft. He visited them and talked to them a little while at the Senior Bowl. He then spoke with them during the combine before taking a top-30 visit where he said Dallas felt like home.

