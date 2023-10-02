Who is the most penalized player in NFL History? Ranking the top 5

Brandon Browner is the most penalized player in a single season in NFL history. The two-time Super Bowl champion set the unwanted record in the 2015 season while playing for the New Orleans Saints.

While Browner used to be a solid player on the gridiron, his penalties tarnished what could have been a Pro Bowl-caliber career. According to CBS, Browner was flagged 24 times in 2015 (21 were accepted).

He broke the league record for most penalized player, which Chester Pitts of the Texans set in 2003 when he was flagged 22 times. Do note that the National Football League only started taking note of individual penalties in 1999.

Here's a breakdown of Browner's penalties in 2015:

Defensive holding: 11

Defensive pass interference: 3

Facemask: 3

Unnecessary roughness: 3

Illegal block above the waist: 1

Illegal contact: 1

Illegal use of hands: 1

Offsides: 1

Most penalized players in NFL 2023 season

While the league hasn't had a player as penalized as Brandon Browner since his retirement, there are a handful of players on his trail in 2023.

Here's the list of the five most penalized players this season.

#5 Michael Davis, Cornerback, Los Angeles Chargers - 4 penalties

Los Angeles Chargers DB Michael Davis has four penalties in the 2023 season. He's the defensive back with the second-most penalties for the season.

These penalties have yet to help his team in the slightest, as the Chargers have started the year with a 1-3 record.

#4 Braxton Jones, Offensive Tackle, Chicago Bears - 5 penalties

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Jones is next on the list. The Bears drafted the Southern Utah alum in the 2022 NFL Draft, and has been a starter since.

Jones has racked up five penalties this season as he protects Justin Fields from crunching hits by pass rushers.

#3 Jerry Jacobs, Cornerback, Detroit Lions - 5 penalties

Detroit Lions cornerback Jones is the most penalized defensive back in the 2023 season. The former undrafted free agent has been a vital part of the Lions, thanks to his tenacity and grit on the defense.

However, Jones will have to cut out the frequency of his penalties lest he cost the Lions moving forward.

#2 Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, Carolina Panthers - 6 penalties

Carolina Panthers sophomore offensive lineman Ekwonu has started his NFL career with six penalties in his first four games, ranking as the second most penalized player in the league.

The 2022 NFL Draft's sixth overall pick ought to protect Bryce Young in his rookie season, but that seems to be going poorly, as the Panthers are 0-4 to start the season.

#1 Jawaan Taylor, Offensive Tackle, Kansas City Chiefs - 9 penalties

Ahead of the 2023 season, Juwaan Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the reigning Super Bowl Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since then, he has amassed nine penalties on his new team, becoming the most penalized player in the NFL this season. Taylor is gaining penalties at a rapid rate, and he could soon be in the running for Brandon Browner's season penalties record.