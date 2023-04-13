Who is Phillip Adams' father, Alonzo Adams? Dad of ex-NFL star who killed 6 in shooting spree sues alma mater over concerns

Phillip Adams' death remains one of the NFL's most tragic events.

At just 32 years of age, the former San Francisco 49ers killed six people before taking his own life. An autopsy revealed Stage 2 CTE, a degenerative brain disease which has claimed and hampered multiple lives over the years.

Almost two years after his death, his father Alonzo Adams is suing his alma mater, the South Carolina State University. According to Alonzo, the university did not adhere to proper safety protocols. He believes this caused his late son's CTE.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, Alonzo Adams claims the institution did not have a staff that was qualified to treat the head injuries his son suffered.

Sauce Carolina 🌙🌴 @SauceCarolina The family of former NFL player Phillip Adams who shot and killed six people 2 years ago in Rock Hill SC before committing suicide sues SC State University over head trauma The family of former NFL player Phillip Adams who shot and killed six people 2 years ago in Rock Hill SC before committing suicide sues SC State University over head trauma https://t.co/bSRyd872f5

Thisr apparent 'negligence, carelessness, recklessness, willfulness, and wantonness' played a major factor in Adams' death. The lawsuit was filed on March 31.

Along with Philip Adams' father, his sister spoke about behavioral issues that suggested advanced CTE in her brother. This included hygiene issues, trouble with memory and an increasing temper.

In an earlier statement, Alonzo said his son was a good kid, who was eventually messed up by football.

"I can say he's a good kid," Alonzo Adams said. "I think the football messed him up."

The shooting took place on April 7, 2021 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Phillip Adams' hometown.

Phillip Adams' victims: Who did the ex-NFL star kill?

Two years ago, Adams broke into Dr. Robert Lesslie's home in Rock Hill and gunned down four members of the Lesslie family. He shot Robert, his wife Barbara, and their two young grandchildren: Adah (9) and Noah (5). Before he entered the home, he killed two service workers.

🩸 Robert Jones 🩸 @Robert____Jones On April 7, 2021 Robert Lesslie, Barbara Lesslie, Adah Lesslie, Noah Lessie, James Lewis & Robert Shook were fatally shot. Phillip Adams, a former professional football player near the Lesslie home, he broke in & murdered Robert & Barbara, along with their 9-year-old… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… On April 7, 2021 Robert Lesslie, Barbara Lesslie, Adah Lesslie, Noah Lessie, James Lewis & Robert Shook were fatally shot. Phillip Adams, a former professional football player near the Lesslie home, he broke in & murdered Robert & Barbara, along with their 9-year-old… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VWqMoMPyFM

The motive behind the mass shooting, however, remains unknown. Reports revealed that, although police found a 'link' between Robert Lesslie and Adams, they couldn't identify a motive.

“We have probably more questions than what you do about this case right now,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. “We are working hard to provide some answers. Obviously, one answer is why. That is a question that we are probing as we speak.”

He added:

“There’s nothing about this that makes any sense".

Alonzo Adams later revealed that they knew the family:

“He used to be my doctor a long time ago. I know they were good folks down there. We’re gonna keep them in our prayers".

Phillip Adams' stats

Apart from injuries in college, Adams also suffered two concussions in three games while with the Oakland Raiders. Apart from the 49ers and Raiders, Adams played for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Phillip Adams at a Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders game (2013)

A 2010 NFL Draft pick, Phillip Adams recorded five interceptions and defended 15 total passes during his career as a defensive back.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes