Who has played for Commanders and Bills? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 13

In today's edition of the Immaculate Grid, we will examine players representing the Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills. The Commanders were once named the Redskins and the Football Team, so players that appeared for either variant and the Bills are also eligible.

Let's get to today's Immaculate Grid. First up is Larry Centers, a Super Bowl-winning fullback that played for Washington, Buffalo, the Phoenix Cardinals and the New England Patriots.

The Cardinals selected Centers in the fifth round of the 1990 NFL draft. He earned two Pro Bowl nods during his time with the Cardinals and his sole All-Pro selection in 1996.

Following his spell with the Cardinals, Centers played for Washington and Buffalo, and he won a Super Bowl in his only year with the New England Patriots.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Commanders and Bills

Next up is Derrick Dockery, an offensive guard that played for the Commanders (Redskins), Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys. Dockery was selected by Washington in round three of the 2003 draft. He went on to have two stints with Washington during his career.

He started his first career game in Week 4 of the 2003 season and started 109 straight matches until 2010. Dockery also had a stretch of 116 straight games. He protected numerous QBs during his spell in the league and was an asset on every team he appeared on.