Who is Quinnen Williams' brother Quincy Williams? All about Jets DT's personal life

Quincy Williams isn't just Quinnen Williams's big brother; he's also a valuable member of the New York Jets. Quincy is a defensive tackle claimed off the Jets' waivers on Sept. 1, 2021. Since then, he has been a vital cog in their stellar defensive scheme.

Quincy Williams played his college football for Murray State University, where he played multiple positions. He played for Murray State from 2014 until 2018, his final season being his actual coming-out party. Quincy played all 11 games in his senior year, finishing with 78 tackles and two interceptions, before declaring for the 2019 Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the older Williams brother in the 2019 NFL Draft in round three. He was named the starting outside linebacker at the start of his rookie year. Williams was impressive during his time on the gridiron, amassing 48 tackles in 11 games before being placed on IR on Dec. 11, 2019.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for Quincy, as the Murray State University alum suffered more injuries in his second year with the Jaguars. Following a lengthy spell on injury reserve, he was waived by the franchise on Aug. 31, 2021.

Williams didn't stay without a team for too long, though, as the New York Jets claimed him off the waivers on Sept. 1, 2021. He then appeared in an NFL game on Oct. 3 that year with his younger brother, Quinnen.

They both got sacks in the game, becoming the brothers with sacks in the same game for the same franchise since sacks became an official NFL stat in 1982. Quincy Williams has been a vital part of the Jets since and figures to be even more prominent in the 2023 season.

Quincy Williams Jets contract

On Mar. 15, 2023, Quincy signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Jets. He received $9 million in guarantees in signing, including a $4.5 million signing bonus. Another $3 million in incentives are available. The contract's final two years are void, included for salary cap purposes.

The former Murray State University alum earned his latest NFL contract through grit, hard work and consistency. He was written off by the franchise that drafted him but has spectacularly repaid the New York Jets' faith.

He heads into the 2023 season as one of the team's most reliable defenders, and his performances will once again be key as they look to end their postseason drought.

Quincy Williams career earnings

Quincy has earned $5,379,388 in his four-year NFL career. The Murray State University alum started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, earning $1,989,388 in his two-year stint in Jacksonville. He then moved to New York, where he has made $3,39 million.

However, by signing a new and improved three-year contract with the Jets, Quincy would have made $23,379,388 once his new contract expires. That's an excellent turnaround for a player once waived by the franchise that drafted him.

