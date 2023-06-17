Who are Ray Lewis III's siblings? Family members mourn loss of 'quintessential brother'

The late Ray Lewis III had five siblings; from all indications, they were all close. He was one of NFL legend Ray Lewis' six children from various partners. He had three brothers - Rayshad, Rahsaan and Ralin; and two sisters, Diaymon Desiree, aka Dyme (who spoke at his Hall of Fame induction) and Kaitlin.

Ray Lewis III followed his illustrious father's footsteps as a high school, college and professional football player. He played numerous positions on the gridiron but keyed into the running back position.

His last assignment was with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Following his death, his surviving family members are mourning his untimely loss.

Complex @Complex Ray Lewis III, son of NFL star Ray Lewis, has passed away at 28. 🕊 Ray Lewis III, son of NFL star Ray Lewis, has passed away at 28. 🕊 https://t.co/npHnYXvBjD

Family members mourn loss of 'quintessential brother,' Ray Lewis III

Ray Lewis III's siblings have taken to social media to share emotional tributes to the NFL Hall of Famer's namesake.

On her Instagram stories, Diaymon Lewis remembered Ray Lewis III as the “quintessential brother.”

“brownie, I love you with all my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother,” she wrote. “to the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest, baby, and I'm glad you’re at peace. Fly high, baby."

In a second slide, she wrote:

“I'm not okay.”

Lewis III’s death was announced Thursday by his younger brother, Rashaan.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this, but RIP, big brother," Rashaan wrote on his Instagram stories. “A true angel. I pray you are at peace now because ik (I know) how much you were (really) hurting. I don't and won't ever have the words, man, because this pain right here …. I love you; I love you, I love you."

"Your niece gone miss you, but she will hear about you over and over. Just watch over us all, big bruh. Be our guardian. I promise I'll make you smile and be proud."

Other friends and select family members have commiserated with the Lewis family on their painful loss. Ray Lewis, one of the greatest and most accomplished defenders in NFL history, has not commented publicly on his son's passing.

No Jumper @nojumper Former college football player Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away. He was only 28 years old 🕊️ Former college football player Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away. He was only 28 years old 🕊️ https://t.co/wUOFi1H6cS

Ray Lewis' kids' football careers

Like his famous father, Ray Lewis III played competitive football. Ray III played running back, rushing for 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns and also caught four touchdowns from 676 receiving yards as a high school senior at Lake Mary in Florida. He then went on to college stints at Miami (FL), Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union and last played in an arena league.

Meanwhile, his brother Rayshad had a stellar freshman season at Utah as a wide receiver before moving to Maryland and becoming a defensive back, recording 17 tackles and returning seven kickoffs for 146 yards.

He eventually returned to wide receiver but had only three receptions for 13 yards. He transferred to Kentucky for his final season but did not play a game.

Last but not least was Rahsaan, who also played the wide receiver position. He had one-year stints at Central Florida and Florida Atlantic before joining Kentucky, where he had eight catches, including a touchdown in a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He transferred to Georgia Southern this year.

