Who is Reina Westberg? IG model claims to have had affairs with Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman

Even a small and innocent Twitter argument can become a problem for NFL players these days. Not even proximity to the season can make the off-field distractions disappear.

Reina Westberg is an Instagram model with more than 32,000 followers on her private account. But she's making some headlines after being involved in a Twitter feud with another girl, which somehow led to cheating accusations against Seattle Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman, the free-agent cornerback.

Did Seahawks stars cheat on their wives with Westberg?

A video leaked of the episode showing Reina arguing with another girl over the phone. Westberg seems happy about her pregnancy and her kids' future while calling the other girl some crude names. The two were arguing during the whole video.

Rumors are now spreading that the father of the baby being discussed in Westberg's video may be Richard Sherman, the free-agent cornerback. He last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Fans on Twitter were curious to see if the initial claims, including Wilson cheating on his wife and getting Westberg pregnant, were true. As it turns out, Wilson's name was just thrown out for no reason.

There's a thread on here that's accusing Russell Wilson of allegedly cheating and getting a woman pregnant. The Wilson's seem like the type that would sue for defamation. Good luck everybody. — First Lady Sycamore (@Connichameleon2) September 6, 2021

Wilson seems to have a happy relationship with his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Ciara. Meanwhile, Sherman was recently arrested following a family problem involving his wife Ashley Moss, but the pair don't seem to have broken up as of now.

With the season just around the corner, this is the kind of distraction the Seahawks don't need as Wilson tries to get back to his MVP form in the first half of the 2020 season. The quarterback wants to get over a disappointing season where his play fell off a cliff and Seattle was eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

