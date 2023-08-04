Who is Ronde Barber’s wife Claudia? All you need to know about ex-Bucs DB’s family

Ronde Barber is one of the players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and during the preseason opener game in Canton, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers had many members of his family near him.

It was lovely to see his twin brother and former NFL running back Tiki Barber, who played for the New York Giants throughout his career, close to him throughout the ceremony before the start of the game. He was also next to Claudia Patron, his wife to whom he's married since 2001.

Claudia, a former event and marketing manager, is Filipino-American and has focused on charitable work after marrying the cornerback. They also show up together at many different charity events, and they have two kids, named Yammile Rose and Justyce Rosina.

Claudia's most recent work involves the Diabetic Charitable Services.

Ronde Barber's net worth 2023

The specialized website Celebrity Net Worth points out to the former cornerback having a net worth of $12 Million, with most of his money made throughout his NFL career, which spanned from 1997 to 2012.

He and Tiki also are known for writing children's books. They wrote "By My Brother's Side" in 2004, "Go Long" in 2008 and "Red Zone" in 2010. His brother retired from the NFL in 2006

Who's Ronde Barber's brother Tiki?

His identical twin also played for only one franchise throughout his career, but Tiki was a running back. He was drafted in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft, just before his brother, who fell into the third round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tiki did not have the same success as his brother, but his career still boasted some individual accolades, such as a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2005 and three straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2004 to 2006. He's part of the New York Giants Ring of Honor.

Ronde, for his part, was a member of an All-Pro team five times throughout his career, while also leading the league in interceptions during the 2001 season and being part of the 2000s All-Decade Team. He had more success than his brother and for a long period of time.