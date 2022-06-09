“Who you starting next year?” - Colin Cowherd pressures Cardinals to give in to Kyler Murray’s demands

Kyler Murray's offseason quibbles with the Arizona Cardinals seem to have hit a seizefire in recent weeks, with the quarterback showing up for OTAs.

However, it is no secret that Murray is still looking for some zeroes to be added to his paycheck. Of course, the Cardinals have been hesitant to do just that so far. However, one NFL analyst has called for the team to stop the hesitation.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd lauded Kyler Murray's skills. He also pointed out the one-way street in which the Cardinals currently find themselves. Here's how Cowherd put it:

"[Murray's] good. It's established. He saved the franchise. It's established. He's gotten better every year. It's established. I think of Kingsbury. [He's] got a little pressure, higher pressure than [Murray] because college and pro Kliff Kingsbury's teams get worse late every year of his career."

He continued to back the quarterback over the coach:

"And I think some of that [is] Kliff and not Kyler. So I don't sense a lot of pressure there. I think the pressure with him is they're going to pay him and he wants to perform. But I have no doubt, I would pay him tomorrow."

Cowherd went on to explain that the Cardinals don't have any other options aside from Murray:

"If I was the Cardinals -- I said this about Lamar [Jackson] -- you don't pay Lamar and Kyler, who you starting next year? I don't want to hear about their passer rating and their injuries. That was a playoff team. The [performance] in his playoff game wasn't very good, but I think we know why."

Lastly, he pointed out one downside to Kyler Murray but also gave a possible solution in the same breath:

"He's like, 'I'm not gonna run much. I'm not gonna get hurt,' which I didn't love but I get I think that's solvable. Pay him and he'll put his body in more harm's way.”

How has Kyler Murray's NFL career progressed so far?

Kyler Murray has proven to be a somewhat divisive figure in the NFL community. Some have doubts about his size and long-term fit in the league, while others see a continually improving quarterback and want to go all-in.

Either way, Murray's fourth season could be his most important one yet.

His career began in 2019, when he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. In his rookie year, the quarterback went 5-10-1, according to Pro Football Reference. Murray's statline was much better than his winning percentage, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In 2020, Kyler Murray went 8-8, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. However, the 2021 season proved to be his best one since he joined the league. He went 9-5 and helped his team get into the playoffs for the first time since Carson Palmer was on the team.

It was a brief appearance, but one the quarterback was hoping would prove himself fit to be around for a long time.

Now without a long-term deal, Kyler Murray is facing down the prospect of needing to prove something greater in 2022. Will Murray wow the team or validate the franchise's fears?

