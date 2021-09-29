Who is Steve Belichick? New England Patriots coach reveals special relationship with Tom Brady

All the talk around the sports world, most specifically the NFL, is the return of quarterback Tom Brady to New England to face his former team and head coach Bill Belichick this Sunday.

While both Tom Brady and Bill Belichick may say that they have a cordial relationship with nothing but respect for each other, there's another Belichick on the New England Patriots sidelines who not only considers Brady a friend, but will continue to root for him as a person and not just as a player.

Patriots coach Steve Belichick still considers Tom Brady a close friend

Bill Belichick's son, Steve Belichick, practically grew up around the New England Patriots locker room. As the outside linebackers coach for the Patriots, Belichick was recently asked about his relationship with Tom Brady, just days ahead of the Future Hall of Famer's return to Foxborough.

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington This Sunday, Tom Brady goes back to New England for the most anticipated game of the regular season. And as he tells me in a sit-down interview that will air this Sunday on Sunday NFL Countdown, he's ready for everything. Literally... everything. An excerpt: This Sunday, Tom Brady goes back to New England for the most anticipated game of the regular season. And as he tells me in a sit-down interview that will air this Sunday on Sunday NFL Countdown, he's ready for everything. Literally... everything. An excerpt: https://t.co/DiLxRqaAWj

Steve Belichick met Tom Brady when he was just 13 years old, tagging along with his father, the elder Belichick. Steve Belichick then went on to play lacrosse and football at Rutgers University. After graduating from Rutgers, Belichick joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2012, where he worked with Brady and the Patriots.

Steve Belichick also went on to say that the time he spent with Brady on and off the field are memories that he will never forget. He said that he learned a lot from Brady through the nearly two decades that he was in New England.

“Being around the team and seeing where he started to where he got to. He’s an incredible person and an incredible player. I learned a lot from him on and off the field. I really can’t thank him enough.”

Steve Belichick said earlier this week that he still considers Tom Brady a friend and was rooting for him to win his seventh Super Bowl. Belichick reiterated that he could never root against Tom Brady and how well deserved another championship was for the quarterback.

“I’m always pulling for Tom. I’ve got a lot of history with him. I’m a fan of the game too. I like rooting for relationships and people I know. Tom is as high on that list as anybody, I was very happy for him. It was well-deserved. I never root against Tom.”

However, when both teams are between the lines and Steve Belichick and Tom Brady are on opposite sidelines, the respect will still be there, but the camaraderie may not.

