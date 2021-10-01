Super Bowl halftime show 2022 performers: How to watch, date and start time

The NFL season is just three weeks old, but fans are already looking forward to the Super Bowl and, in particular, the much-hyped halftime show.

Who are the performers?

Despite the season being in its infancy, the NFL has already revealed who will be tasked with performing in this year's Super Bowl halftime show. The league, along with Roc Nation, announced the line-up. Stars like Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The lineup is not only legendary, but also stacked with hip-hop icons who share a total of 43 Grammy awards between them. Out of all the incredible musicians, Eminem has the most Grammy awards (15). Kendrick Lamar has 13, Mary J. Blige has 9 and Dr. Dre has 7. What's interesting is that this year’s Super Bowl halftime show will be the first occasion where five performers are slated to share the stage at the same time.

Earlier on Thursday, the NFL released a statement on its Super Bowl halftime show:

"On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime, said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making."

At last year's Super Bowl, The Weeknd headlined the entire show. He performed hits like “Blinding Lights”, “I Feel it Coming” and “Can’t Feel My Face”.

For the five artists mentioned, it is going to be a hard task to beat what The Weeknd managed to do last year. However, with the caliber of performers that will be on stage, it is bound to be another memorable Super Bowl halftime show.

How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show

This year's Super Bowl will be available to watch on NBC and Telemundo and is also available to be viewed via livestream on Peacock. it is expected that the majority of fans will tune into NBC's coverage, but having a host of options can only be a good thing for the NFL.

Super Bowl 2022 Schedule

The game will air live on February 13, 2022, on NBC and Peacock on football's biggest Sunday. It will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13th.

Who performed in the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show?

Canadian Music Group and The Weeknd took center stage at the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl. Brady won his seventh ring.

Edited by Diptanil Roy