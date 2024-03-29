Who is Terrel Bernard's fiancée? Everything on Bills linebacker's fiancée Tayler Timmons

Terrel Bernard will become a husband soon.

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills linebacker's girlfriend Tayler Timmons announced they had become engaged, posting an image of her new ring on Instagram.

According to TMZ, the two first met at La Porte High School, where they were crowned prom king and queen. Their relationship carried onto their college days at Baylor, where she graduated with a degree of Health Science/Pre-Physical Therapy. Upon completing her graduate studies, she remained at the school for her doctorate.

As per Timmons' LinkedIn profile, she had two stints at Houston Stellar LLC, once as assistant volleyball coach before college and Facility Coordinator/Receptionist during college. She also served as office assistant at Hammack & Co., CPAs.

A look at Terrel Bernard's 2023-24 breakthrough season

When Terrel Bernard first entered the Buffalo Bills as the 86th-drafted rookie in 2022, he was projected to be a backup. He started only one of 16 games and amassed just 22 tackles (half of them solo), and had just one assisted tackle in the playoffs.

But ahead of the following season, two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds left for the Chicago Bears. This gave the incoming sophomore an opportunity to elevate his profile - and he did, starting all 17 games and posting the following stats:

143 tackles (84 solo)

Eleven tackles for loss

Nine quarterback hits

6.5 sacks

Five pass deflections

Three interceptions

Three fumble recoveries

Bernard also started the Bills' defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, logging four tackles (all but one of them solo), two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. However, he also injured his ankle during that game, which was later identified as a subluxation or in his words, "it popped out."

He would miss the 24-27 Divisional Round loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. A month and a half after that game, head coach Sean McDermott discussed his breakthrough on One Bills Live:

"I thought he had a magnificent year, I really did, and not only just on the field but also in terms of his leadership, right? I remember watching, I think it was Hardy who had just scored the touchdown against the Dolphins in the game that won us the division.

"I walk down the sideline to address the defense to just say, 'Hey, this is a big series right here,' and I didn't have to do that because TB was already down there doing that."

"And to watch the look of his teammates, the look on their eyes was like, 'Hey, we're with you, we've got you,' and you can just tell that they respect him and what he's all about. And I think that says a lot about a young player in particular."

Buffalo News' Ryan O'Halloran has since forwarded Bernard's name as a potential team captain for 2024.