“Who tf is that”: NFL fans react as Bengals sign ex-Packers QB to practice squad after Joe Burrow toe injury

After leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a major blow on Sunday. He sustained a toe injury in the Bengals' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and is expected to be sidelined for at least three months.According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Cincinnati signed former Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford to its practice squad.&quot;With Joe Burrow sidelined a minimum of three months, the Bengals are signing former Packers QB Sean Clifford to their practice squad, per source,&quot; Schefter tweeted on Tuesday.Fans shared their reactions.&quot;With all due respect Who tf is that ??&quot; one fan wrote.Baby Bull @BTCBabyBullLINK@AdamSchefter With all due respect Who tf is that ??&quot;Burrow out for three months is devastating, but a practice squad signing is the answer? Looks like the Bengals are already waving the white flag on their season,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;This is the best they could come up with?&quot; one fan said.Here are more fan reactions, including from some who were happy with the Bengals' move.&quot;The Bengals are signing him AND Mike White to the practice Squad where they already have Brett Rypien? 3 QBs on the squad? Are they trying to be like the Browns and collect QBs?&quot; a fan commented.&quot;A practice squad signing as the answer to losing Joe Burrow for three months? That's not a plan, that's an acceptance of failure,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Cifford to Tinsley back in action!&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;PENN STATE LEGEND!&quot; a fan wrote.Clifford was selected at No. 149 by Green Bay in 2023. He has played only two NFL games in his career, throwing one completion for 37 yards. He did not make the cut for the 53-man roster and was released by the Packers on Aug. 26.Joe Burrow dealt tough prediction about his comebackJoe Burrow hurt his left toe when he was sacked in the second quarter against the Jaguars on Sunday. He completed 7 of 13 passes for one touchdown before leaving the field. NFL insider Adam Schefter shared his take on Burrow's recovery period.&quot;That would mean that, if it was best case, the soonest he could be ready, as much as he might push, would be December 15, and very well could be into the new year before he's ready again,&quot; Schefter said on Monday, via &quot;The Pat McAfee Show.&quot;&quot;The Bengals have already been calling around to add another quarterback. That's from a depth standpoint. But the fact of the matter is, Jake Browning will be the guy, he's expected to be the guy.&quot;Jake Browning took the QB1 mantle in Burrow's absence and threw for 241 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 31-27 win.