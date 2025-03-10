“Who throwing the ball?” - 3x Super Bowl winner doesn’t see Steelers benefitting from DK Metcalf-George Pickens duo

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines with the changes they made to their roster this offseason. One of the biggest headliners was their acquisition of wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. Earlier this month, reports suggested that the Seahawks had agreed in principle to trade Metcalf to the Steelers.

In his new team, Metcalf will be paired up with George Pickens in the wide receivers department. Despite acquiring the two-time Pro Bowler, former three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe is not confident in the value the Metcalf and Pickens team-up would bring to the team.

On Monday's episode of "NightCap," Sharpe discussed DK Metcalf's trade to the Steelers with co-host Chad Johnson. Johnson believes that the addition of Metcalf to the Steelers will provide the team with more offensive firepower. However, Shannon Sharpe expressed his doubts about the team benefitting from this trade.

"Man, listen. We talk about DK-Pickens together as a duo," Johnson said. "I don't care if the sisters of the north were at quarterback for the Steelers."

"Who throwing the ball? Me or you?" Sharpe interrupted.

"You didn't hear what I said. It could be one of the sisters of the north. One of the nuns. You got George Pickens, and you got DK Metcalf. As an offensive coordinator, it's not hard. You don't have to make things complicated. Understand the skill sets in the receivers that you have and put them in position to make plays."

"OK, if it wasn't that hard, why was George Pickens always upset?" Shannon Sharpe argued. (TS- 1:24 onwards)

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished with a 10-7 record. They qualified for the playoffs but were eliminated by the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. With the arrival of Metcalf, the franchise will hope to provide potential QB1 Justin Fields with more options on the field.

According to reports, Metcalf has agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract extension with the Steelers. This makes him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league.

Tyler Lockett bids farewell to DK Metcalf and Geno Smith with an emotional message

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was drafted by the Seahawks in 2015. After 10 seasons with the team, he was also released earlier this month. After DK Metcalf's trade to the Steelers was announced, Lockett shared an emotional post on social media.

On his Instagram on Sunday, the wide receiver shared a snippet of a celebratory moment on the field with Metcalf and quarterback Geno Smith, who was traded to the Raiders this offseason. Lockett accompanied the post with a heartwarming farewell to his teammates.

"My brothers!! Ima miss yall boys!! We left it all on the field!!!" Lockett wrote.

With the arrival of DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh, it will be interesting to see his potential under Mike Tomlin's system. However, another question that fans will have is whether George Pickens will see limited time on the field following this trade.

