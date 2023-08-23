Who are Tim Tebow's siblings? Taking a closer look at ex-Broncos QB's family

Tim Tebow is a name that requires no introduction in NFL circles. He's one of the most popular college football players of all time, and he even has a terminology etched in pop culture. You might not know that Tebow is the last of five children of his parents, Pamela Elaine (nee Pemberton) and Robert Ramsey Tebow II.

In this article, we highlight Tebow's family, what they've been up to, and what Tim has been doing lately. So, without further ado, let's bring back Tebow-mania again:

Who are ex-NFL QB Tim Tebow's siblings?

Tim Tebow has four siblings, two sisters and two brothers.

The eldest sibling of Tim is Christy Tebow Allen, a full-time missionary through the International Mission Board in South Asia. Christy performs her role alongside her husband, Joey Allen, and are very passionate about enlightening communities. Christy and Joey are proud parents of Claire and Joe and love what they do.

The younger of Tim's elder sisters is Katie Tebow Shepherd, an accomplished model, stylist and businessperson. Katie is part of the Style Ranger agency and models there. Katie raises her three daughters, books her mother for public speaking events and spends quality time with ones she loves.

Then there's Robby Tebow, the second child of Pamela Elaine and Robert Ramsey Tebow II. Robby is his father's namesake and is the most private of all the Tebow siblings. We know that Robby loves a game of golf and is a massive supporter of his siblings and their endeavors. though.

Last but not least is Peter Tebow, a ministry leader and, as some sources put it, "local church star." Peter is the most popular Tebow not named Tim. He regularly pulls in crowds by the hundreds and is seen as an asset to the Christian community. He loves what he does and won't trade it for anything.

What has Tim Tebow been up to?

Since his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tim Tebow has been alternating between broadcasting and making public appearances. Tebow is carving a nice niche for himself as a college football analyst, as his views as an elite NCAA QB are mostly top-notch and filled with wisdom.

At the start of the year, it was announced that Tebow was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. He will be inducted on Dec. 5, 2023. Furthermore, Tebow is a guest analyst on Stephen A. Smith's First Take. He's genuinely enjoying the perks of being a retired college and NFL star.

