Who is Titans’ starting QB for Week 18? Exploring Will Levis’ injury status

While Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans are out of playoff contention, their Week 18 game still has a bearing, especially for their opponents. Therefore, they have a say over the Jacksonville Jaguars’ postseason fate as the visiting team aims for the AFC South title.

However, there will be some drama during the Titans’ season finale as Ryan Tannehill takes over from Levis as starting quarterback. It will likely be his final game with the Titans after five seasons, especially when Levis has shown the makings of a franchise play-caller.

One last time at the Titans’ center stage for Ryan Tannehill

Multiple reports revealed that Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced after their Week 18 Friday practice that Ryan Tannehill will start behind center against Jacksonville.

It could be the veteran quarterback’s final time in a Titans uniform as his four-year, $118 million contract extension expires after the 2023 season. He earned a $27 million base salary and counted $36.6 million against the salary cap this season.

But with Tennessee seeing a ton of positives on Will Levis, there’s no sense in bringing back the former Texas A&M standout. Therefore, Tannehill will likely suit up for another team in 2024, be it as a bridge starter or as a backup.

If this is it for Tannehill and the Titans, their partnership gained modest success, as proven by three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 to 2021. They reached the 2019 AFC Championship Game but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Tannehill won the 2019 Comeback Player of the Year Award after finishing the season with a career-high 70.3 completion percentage for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. It was his first season with the Titans after getting traded by the Miami Dolphins.

Tannehill will enter their Week 18 contest against Jacksonville with 132 completions for 1,448 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Will Levis’s injury update

Aside from announcing Tannehill as the starter, Vrabel also revealed that Will Levis won’t suit up for their season finale due to his foot injury during their Week 17 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Levis took over as the Titans’ starter in Week 8 when an ankle injury sidelined Tannehill. The former Penn State and Kentucky standout threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns (three to DeAndre Hopkins) in his NFL debut.

He became the team’s full-fledged starter in Week 10. Four weeks later, he had his first 300-yard game in a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Dolphins.

However, injuries derailed his promising rookie season after suffering an ankle injury late in their Week 15 encounter with Houston. This condition led Tannehill to take his place against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

With the Titans out of playoff contention, Will Levis will finish his rookie season with 149 completions for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.