Who is Travis Hunter's dad? All you need to know about top draft prospect's father

Travis Hunter is the son of Travis Hunter Sr. and Ferrante Edmonds. The Colorado Buffaloes product is a two-way star and one of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

With the draft on the horizon, let's look at Hunter's personal life and who'll be accompanying him to the big day.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Travis Hunter's dad, Travis Hunter Sr.?

Travis Hunter Sr. is a former track and football standout at Boynton Beach High School in Florida. Hunter Sr. enjoyed a decent amateur career in the early 2000s and eventually played in semi-pro leagues.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to the Palm Beach Post, Travis Hunter Sr. ran the 100-meter dash in 10.82 seconds while attending Boynton Beach. His speed is something that the NFL-bound Hunter inherited as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has an estimated 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds.

Ad

Hunter Sr. played semi-pro football in the Southern States Football League and the Florida Football Alliance. He got his SSFL debut in 2007 and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Hunter Sr. and Ferrante Edmonds gave birth to Travis Hunter on May 18, 2003.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Travis Hunter Sr. set to attend 2025 NFL draft

According to Yahoo Sports, Travis Hunter Sr. was busted in November 2023 at a traffic stop in Palm Beach County, Florida. His arrest was on drug and gun charges.

He was subsequently sentenced to 90 days in jail and placed on probation for three years. His probation limits his travels.

However, following a special permission obtained through his lawyer, Hunter Sr. is set to attend his son's draft ceremony. The older Hunter requested and got a temporary travel injunction and authorization from his probation officer. He's now set to join the rest of his son's entourage at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ad

However, it's important to note that Hunter Sr. is still required to remain on hotel premises, except for the first round draft ceremony. His son is expected to be a Top 3 pick at this year's draft.

Hunter is fresh off an excellent three-year collegiate football career spent with the Jackson State Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes. The two-way superstar swept the awards list in Year 3 and won the most prestigious award in college football, the Heisman Trophy, in December. He's viewed as one of the most exciting players in modern history to enter the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place