Who are Tremaine Edmunds' brothers? All about Bears LB's siblings

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds comes from a proud athletic background.

Tremaine's father is Ferrell Edmunds, a former tight end in the National Football League. Ferrell Edmunds played for the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks in the 80s and 90s, earning two Pro Bowl selections and one second-team All-Pro nod. He racked up 148 receptions, 1,894 receiving yards and 12 receiving TDs.

Tremaine Edmunds' mother is Felicia Edmunds, an accomplished college sprinter with Southern Illinois University, who she ran for before becoming a physical education teacher.

Ferrell and Felicia share three children, and all of them play in the National Football League. In this article, we take a look at Tremaine Edmunds' older brothers.

Who is Tremaine Edmunds' brother, Trey Edmunds?

Tremaine Edmunds' oldest brother is Trey Edmunds, and as you would expect, he was the first Edmunds brother to play in the NFL.

Trey Edmunds is a running back, and he played college football at both Virginia Tech and Maryland. He went undrafted in the 2017 Draft before being joining the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.

He remained with the Saints during his rookie season, and posted a stat line of nine rushes for 48 rushing yards and a rushing TD. He was waived ahead of his sophomore season.

Trey Edmunds wasn't without a team for long, as the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to their practice squad a mere two days after his release from the Saints.

Edmunds played the fullback position in Pittsburgh. Hence, he frequently moved from the main to the practice squad and vice versa. The oldest Edmunds brother is a free agent, getting released on Jul. 26, 2022.

Who is Tremaine Edmunds' brother, Terrell Edmunds?

Tremaine's immediate older brother is Terrell Edmunds. Unlike Trey, Terrell Edmunds was drafted into the NFL.

Following a stellar college career with Virginia Tech, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Terrell in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. That makes Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds the first set of brothers to be selected in round one of the same NFL Draft.

While Tremaine has enjoyed an NFL career replete with achievements, Terrell has had a more subdued one. The safety has appeared for three teams, the Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and now the Tennessee Titans.

He's yet to play in his first Pro Bowl game, but that doesn't mean that he's performing below expectations. It takes work to play week in and week out in the NFL.

That's something the Edmunds have been doing for two generations. It all started with the father, tight end Ferrell Edmunds. His sons Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds are continuing the legacy.