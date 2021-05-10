Who is Tyrell Cohen? How did Tarik Cohen's brother die?

Tyrell Cohen is the twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen. Tyrell was 25 years old and went missing, leading to a missing person report. Tarik Cohen posted on his Twitter account to all his followers asking for help in finding his twin brother.

What happened to Tarik Cohen's twin brother Tyrell Cohen?

Did law enforcement find Tyrell Cohen?

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen

On Saturday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina, Tyrell Cohen was involved in an accident. The Raleigh Police Department said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of the incident. Raleigh Police Department conducted a search for Tyrell Cohen, but after failing to find him, they called off the search.

On Sunday morning, the Raleigh Police Department received a call from a man who found a body at the Duke Energy substation. The body that was found turned out to be Tyrell Cohen's.

Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Eric Curry said this about Tyrell Cohen:

"It's believed the man died of electrocution while attempting to climb some of the equipment."

The Bears post a heartfelt message following the death of Tarik Cohen’s twin brother, Tyrell.



(via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/40km7QBcjG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 10, 2021

The Chicago Bears released this statement about Tyrell Cohen after receiving the unfortunate news:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."

Timeline of events leading to Tyrell Cohen's death

-- 2 a.m. Saturday: Tyrell Cohen was involved in a car accident near Interstate 540 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Cohen fled the scene of the incident.

-- Saturday night: Tyrell Cohen's family filed a missing person report for Tyrell. The Raleigh Police Department failed to find Cohen on Saturday.

-- 9 a.m. Sunday morning: An employee from Duke Energy placed a call to the Wake County Sheriff's office about a body that they had found at one of their substations. That body turned out to be Tyrell Cohen's, the twin brother of Tarik Cohen.

BREAKING🚨: Body found today off Lead Mine Road at a @DukeEnergy substation in Wake County. Sheriffs office says the man was electrocuted trying to climb equipment. It’s believed the man was trying to get away from law enforcement. No identity yet. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/836COuJMcR — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) May 9, 2021

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said it didn't look like there was any foul play that caused the death. The story is still developing but it seems that electrocution was the cause of death.