Who is Tyson Bagent's father, Travis Bagent? All about Bears QB's father

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent is one of this year's feel-good NFL stories. The Chicago Bears signed the undrafted rookie for his rookie season, and he has impressed in his limited appearances all season long.

However, in this article, we will shine the light on his father. So, without further ado, let's take a look at Tyson Bagent's dad, Travis Bagent.

Who is Travis Bagent?

Travis Bagent is a legendary arm wrestling champion and the father of rookie NFL quarterback Tyson Bagent.

The older Bagent has won 28 world championships in well over two decades. Tyson is also a CrossFit enthusiast and even owns his own gym that places a premium on peak athletic performance.

According to "The Sporting News," Travis Bagent learned how to arm wrestle from his father, Rusty Bagent. Rusty Bagebt was a solid arm wrestling competitor, and he, too, participated in a host of arm wrestling tournaments during his heyday.

As Travis Bagent continued to compete in arm wrestling tournaments, his profile saw a significant increase. Bagent's arm strength took him to another tax bracket entirely.

According to Travis Bagent himself, he was making $500,000 to $1 million competing in competitions, hosting tutorials and refereeing games after he had earned about $25,000 annually. That was a significant bump in his earnings.

These days, Travis Bagent still arm wrestles on the professional circuit, even though he's not entering as many World Championships as before. He seems more enthused about his son living the NFL dream and being the best version of himself in his rookie season and beyond.

How is Tyson Bagent performing in his rookie season?

Speaking of Tyson Bagent, the Shepard University alum has had a fair start to his professional career.

No team had selected the NCAA record holder in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that didn't stop the Chicago Bears from almost immediately signing Bagent on a full-time basis. Bagent then entered the season as Justin Fields' backup.

In his rookie season, Tyson has amassed a stat line of 245 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He has also helped the Bears to a 2-5 record. It remains to be seen whether the Bears stick with Bagent when Justin Fields returns.