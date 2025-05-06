Who wears #2 on Browns? Fans erupt after Shedeur Sanders gets different jersey number

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns released their rookie jersey numbers for the 2025 NFL season. In a shocking announcement, the Browns revealed that Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders would not be wearing his No. 2 that he wore during his college football career.

Ad

Instead, it was announced that Sanders would be wearing No. 12 for the Browns next year, with fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel wearing No. 5 for the franchise.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response, fans have voiced their frustration regarding the situation.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Who owns number 2." one fan questioned.

"No one has 2 ??!?" one fan wrote.

"12???" one fan added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some fans outlined how Sanders wearing No. 12 was a great number in the NFL and has been worn by some NFL legends, including Tom Brady.

"Shedeur Sanders with 12 just like another QB who was a late round pick in the draft 👀." the popular sports betting profile DraftKings highlighted.

"Got the feeling that 12 may be the top-selling jersey this season." one fan wrote.

Ad

"TB12 influenced?! 😈🐐" one fan added.

Who currently wears No. 2 on the Cleveland Browns?

The current No. 2 on the Cleveland Browns roster is veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter. He is a player who has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and now the Cleveland Browns over his NFL career.

Carter was not drafted in the 2015 NFL Draft and has 117 receptions, 1,331 receiving yards, and no receiving touchdowns in his career to this point. As a result, it is interesting to see that Carter did not change to a different number for Sanders, given that Shedeur is one of the most talked about players entering the league this year.

However, the reality is also that Sanders was a fifth round draft pick this year, despite being rumored and projected as a first round pick, and more specifically a top ten pick throughout the whole draft process. As a result, there may have been less pressure on Carter to change his number given Sanders' shocking draft slide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?