  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • Who wears #2 on Browns? Fans erupt after Shedeur Sanders gets different jersey number

Who wears #2 on Browns? Fans erupt after Shedeur Sanders gets different jersey number

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 06, 2025 16:23 GMT
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns released their rookie jersey numbers for the 2025 NFL season. In a shocking announcement, the Browns revealed that Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders would not be wearing his No. 2 that he wore during his college football career.

Ad

Instead, it was announced that Sanders would be wearing No. 12 for the Browns next year, with fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel wearing No. 5 for the franchise.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In response, fans have voiced their frustration regarding the situation.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Who owns number 2." one fan questioned.
"No one has 2 ??!?" one fan wrote.
"12???" one fan added.
Ad
Ad
Ad

However, some fans outlined how Sanders wearing No. 12 was a great number in the NFL and has been worn by some NFL legends, including Tom Brady.

"Shedeur Sanders with 12 just like another QB who was a late round pick in the draft 👀." the popular sports betting profile DraftKings highlighted.
"Got the feeling that 12 may be the top-selling jersey this season." one fan wrote.
Ad
"TB12 influenced?! 😈🐐" one fan added.

Who currently wears No. 2 on the Cleveland Browns?

The current No. 2 on the Cleveland Browns roster is veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter. He is a player who has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and now the Cleveland Browns over his NFL career.

Carter was not drafted in the 2015 NFL Draft and has 117 receptions, 1,331 receiving yards, and no receiving touchdowns in his career to this point. As a result, it is interesting to see that Carter did not change to a different number for Sanders, given that Shedeur is one of the most talked about players entering the league this year.

However, the reality is also that Sanders was a fifth round draft pick this year, despite being rumored and projected as a first round pick, and more specifically a top ten pick throughout the whole draft process. As a result, there may have been less pressure on Carter to change his number given Sanders' shocking draft slide.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications