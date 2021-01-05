NFL: Who will the Cleveland Browns play in the wild card round?

The Cleveland Browns have had a season that will be remembered for a long time in Cleveland. The Browns have clinched their first NFL Playoff appearance since the 2002 NFL Season. Just like in 2002, the Browns will be the number six seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Browns will be led into the playoffs by their running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Cleveland is balanced on offense and at times during the season looked like Super Bowl contenders. They will look to turn dreams into reality starting with a Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

History is repeating itself for the Cleveland Browns

It's been 18 long years since the Cleveland Browns have played in an NFL Playoff game. In the 2002 NFL Season the Cleveland Browns would finish the season with a (10-6) record and clinch a playoff berth. Cleveland would receiver the number six seed in the AFC.

The Browns would be matched up with the Pittsburgh Steelers who claimed the number three seed in the AFC. Sounds familiar since the Browns clinched the six seed in the 2020 NFL Playoffs and the Steelers are the number three seed hosting the Browns. The Browns will hope to rewrite the ending of the 2002 NFL Playoff meeting by beating the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

The Cleveland Browns will look to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in back-to-back weeks. Cleveland had to beat the Steelers to make the 2020 NFL Playoffs in Week 17. The Browns will be facing a rested Ben Roethlisberger in the Wild Card game against the Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns are ready to shock the world and make a deep playoff run in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. They know first priority is taking care of division rival Pittsburgh but they are up to the challenge. The Browns just need to take it one game at a time and not look ahead.

3 things Cleveland Browns need to do to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers

1) Baker Mayfield needs to play football wisely

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield needs to play wisely against a talented Steelers defense. He cannot force throws or make mental errors or the Browns will be out. Pittsburgh relies a lot on their defense to win football games and if Baker players risky the Browns could be in for a long day.

2) Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt need to be the focus

The Browns need to go with what works. Running the football has worked for them all season. Both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have had a lot of success on the ground in the 2020 NFL Season. Chubb is coming off a 100 yards rushing against the Steelers in Week 17.

3) Secondary needs to force Pittsburgh to run the football

If the Pittsburgh Steelers had one weakness this season it has been their running game. Cleveland needs to force the Steelers to run the football. This means their secondary needs to lock up. Cleveland Browns pass rush needs to force Ben Roethlisberger to throw risky passes into the secondary.

These three areas will lead the Cleveland Browns to victory if they are completed. If the Browns can do two out of the three they will still win the football game. Cleveland is the more talented team in this matchup and they need to play like it to beat Pittsburgh this weekend.