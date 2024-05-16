  • NFL
  • Who will the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving in 2024? Exploring Dallas' schedule for the upcoming season

Who will the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving in 2024? Exploring Dallas' schedule for the upcoming season

By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 16, 2024 01:23 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY
Who will the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving in 2024?

The Dallas Cowboys play on Thanksgiving every year, maintaining an NFL tradition that dates back to 1966. The team hasn't missed a Thanksgiving game except for 1975 and 1977. Cowboys supporters had the pleasure of experiencing history last year on the national holiday when cornerback DaRon Bland recorded the season's highest pick-six total with an explosive interception against the Washington Commanders that was returned for a score.

The Cowboys defeated the Commanders 45-10 in their most recent Thanksgiving Day matchup, although they have lost three of their previous five games on the day. The club will be eager to produce another victory of a similar kind on Thanksgiving in 2024.

Although the full release of the NFL schedule is still a few minutes away, we now know the Cowboys' Thanksgiving 2024 opponent.

Who will the Cowboys face on Thanksgiving in 2024?

Thanksgiving Day in the NFL in 2024 will see the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. This means that the NFC East rivals will play each other on Thanksgiving for the second time in the last three years.

The Giants and Cowboys also squared off on Thanksgiving in 2022, with Dallas winning 28-20.

There will be three games on Thanksgiving this year, just as there were in 2023. The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears to start the day. The Cowboys will then host the Giants in the second game of the day. To complete the holiday schedule, the Miami Dolphins will play the Green Bay Packers at night.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys will play every team in the AFC North (Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers) and NFC South (Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) in 2024. They will also play the teams that finished first in the AFC South (Houston Texans), NFC North (Detroit Lions), and NFC West (San Francisco 49ers).

The team's 17-game schedule also includes two games against each of its NFC East division rivals, one at AT&T Stadium and one on the road.

The Cowboys will play their first game of the season away from home against the Cleveland Browns on September 8.

Below is a full list of opponents the Cowboys will face in 2024.

Dallas Cowboys' home opponents in 2024

Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys' road opponents in 2024

Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

