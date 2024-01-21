Who will the Ravens play in the AFC Championship game? Baltimore’s playoff schedule explained

The Baltimore Ravens will be play in the AFC Championship game after they defeated the Houston Texans in the Divisional round of the playoffs. As the first seed in the conference, they were expected to win the game. But the visitors were coming in with C.J. Stroud in the form of his life, having demolished an exceptional Cleveland Browns in the last round.

And for the first half, it looked like it was going to be a close game. The match was tied 10-10 and the Texans could have had the lead had they not missed a field goal. But in the second half, the Ravens stepped up on both sides of the ball. The final score was 34-10 as Houston failed to score in the second half and shipped 24 points.

That now ensures that Baltimore is through to the AFC Championship game. Only one more team stands between them and the Super Bowl. Here is who could be their last obstacle to make it to Las Vegas.

Baltimore Ravens to face either Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in AFC Championship

The AFC's first match in the Divisional round saw the first seed take out the fourth seed. Now, the second and the third-ranked teams in the conference go head to head.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs and the winner will have a chance to play the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes is going to play his first true road game in his postseason career. He has the nous and the knack of securing a history but standing in his path is Josh Allen, who had the most total touchdowns in the regular season and has been playing phenomenally of late.

Baltimore Ravens have two Super Bowls but they get to host their first ever home AFC Championship game

The Baltimore Ravens have a great pedigree of winning championships this century and have won two Super Bowls in their history. We all know the legends of Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Joe "Cool" Flacco.

But this team and Lamar Jackson will host their first ever AFC Championship game at home on Sunday, January 28 at 3PM ET. Anyone who saw the number of false starts and delay of game penalties that the Houston Texans had in this match will know it is an intimidating place to visit.

In fact, the last time Baltimore hosted a conference championship at home, the Colts were still in town. They went on to win Super Bowl V and the locals will be hoping for a similar outcome this time around as well.