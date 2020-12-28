Who will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in the NFL playoffs?

In Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs with their 47-7 blowout win over the Detroit Lions. \

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense put together maybe their best game as a unit. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can now rest easier for the rest of the 2020 NFL Season and wait to see where they will be heading.

Let's take a look at the potential opponents for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

NFC East Champion: Washington Football Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers would head to a road game against the Washington Football Team. Washington would be the best matchup for the Buccaneers. Washington's offense is not fully figured out and could not score enough points to hang with the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady has a 4-1 record against Washington in his career in the NFL. This year would be no different for the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Washington would be the champs of the NFC East division that is the worst in the NFL. It would be almost a guaranteed win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFC West Champion: Seattle Seahawks or Los Angeles Rams

If the Buccaneers were to lose their Week 17 game they would fall to the seventh seed and head to either the Seattle Seahawks or the Los Angeles Rams. If Seattle beats the Rams on Sunday and the Buccaneers lose in Week 17 they will head to Seattle. The Rams hold the head-to-head record between the two teams.

This would be the worst of the two NFL playoff scenarios for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already lost to the Rams this season and its never easy to win in Seattle. Tom Brady has had success against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Playoffs before.

Tom Brady has beaten the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. He has also defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Everyone who watches the NFL, knows that Tom Brady is a different beast in the playoffs. He did not win six Super Bowl rings by luck.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers chances to make a Super Bowl run

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the quarterback who has made runs at the Super Bowl many times. They have a successful Head Coach and a good defense. Tampa Bay's offense speaks for its self when it comes to talent. The Buccaneers have a good shot at representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, and if they do they have the offensive fire power to compete with anyone.