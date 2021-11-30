Who won their NFL games last night? Full list of Sunday Night Football results and scores

Week 12 of the NFL's season is almost over. Let's discuss what happened on Sunday.

From both AFC North games having distinct finishes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming back in the second half to beat the Indianapolis Colts, we've got you covered regarding what happened Sunday in the NFL. The playoff race is getting tighter now.

Who won last night? Scores and results from all Sunday NFL games

Cincinnati Bengals over the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10

This was a complete blowout from the Bengals, who dominated every aspect of the game and had no trouble brushing aside their rivals. Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon were nearly perfect, while the defense did a great job of stopping Ben Roethlisberger and Najee Harris.

The Bengals are not in the lead of the AFC North, but they surely look like the best team in the division. Can they wrestle away the top spot from the Baltimore Ravens?

Cincinnati Bengals' top performers:

QB: Joe Burrow (20/24, 190 yards, TD, INT)

Joe Burrow (20/24, 190 yards, TD, INT) RB: Joe Mixon (28 carries, 165 yards, 2 TDs)

Joe Mixon (28 carries, 165 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Tee Higgins (6 catches, 114 yards, TD)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Indianapolis Colts 38-31

The Buccaneers had a lot of work to do in the second half, so the Colts gave them three free possessions, and they scored 17 straight points to take control of the score.

Leonard Fournette was the star of this NFL show, with four total touchdowns and a fantastic exhibition. You need to be at your best to beat teams like the Buccaneers, and the Colts dropped the ball in the second half.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top performers:

QB: Tom Brady (25/34, 226 yards, TD, INT)

Tom Brady (25/34, 226 yards, TD, INT) RB: Leonard Fournette (17 carries, 100 yards, 3 TDs)

Leonard Fournette (17 carries, 100 yards, 3 TDs) WR/TE: Rob Gronkowski (7 catches, 123 yards)

Miami Dolphins over the Carolina Panthers 33-10

It looks like Tua Tagovailoa is finally coming to grips with NFL-level football after his best game to date. The Dolphins' defense gave Cam Newton such an awful time that he was benched midway through the fourth quarter, and the offense operated at a high level as well.

It's still nearly impossible for the Dolphins to reach the playoffs, but they now have four straight wins. They're are not eliminated yet.

Miami Dolphins' top performers:

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (27/31, 230 yards, TD)

Tua Tagovailoa (27/31, 230 yards, TD) RB: Myles Gaskin (16 carries, 49 yards, 2 TDs)

Myles Gaskin (16 carries, 49 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Jaylen Waddle (9 catches, 137 yards, TD)

New England Patriots over the Tennessee Titans 36-13

The Patriots are probably the best team in the AFC as of now. With six straight wins, a fantastic rookie quarterback under center, and a strong defense, they took the division lead back from the Buffalo Bills and are now aiming for the first seed in the conference.

Can you imagine a Super Bowl between Belichick's Patriots and Brady's Buccaneers? It's a real possibility now.

New England Patriots' top performers:

QB: Mac Jones (23/32, 310 yards, 2 TDs)

Mac Jones (23/32, 310 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (9 carries, 46 yards)

Rhamondre Stevenson (9 carries, 46 yards) WR: Jakobi Meyers (5 catches, 98 yards)

New York Giants over the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7

The Eagles wasted so many opportunities to win this game and committed so many mistakes that it's incredible that the Giants won by only six points, but that's because their own offense is awful as well.

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM



Xavier McKinney with the INT, his 5th of year, nicely done Jalen Hurts with ANOTHER INT, his 3rd of the day!Xavier McKinney with the INT, his 5th of year, nicely done #NYG Jalen Hurts with ANOTHER INT, his 3rd of the day!Xavier McKinney with the INT, his 5th of year, nicely done #NYG https://t.co/U19CQkD084

It was a timely reminder that Philadelphia is not a good team, and even if they reach the playoffs because of their weak remaining schedule, they're not a threat to the rest of the NFC.

New York Giants' top performers:

QB: Daniel Jones (19/30, 202 yards, TD)

Daniel Jones (19/30, 202 yards, TD) RB: Saquon Barkley (13 carries, 40 yards)

Saquon Barkley (13 carries, 40 yards) WR: Kenny Golladay (3 catches, 50 yards)

Atlanta Falcons over the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-14

It was Cordarrelle Patterson's show once again, with the receiver-turned-back tearing up the Jaguars' defense with more than 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Neither one of these teams are good or will be in the playoffs, but two players in this game were top 5 picks in the 2021 NFL draft. It turns out Kyle Pitts walked away with the win, but as long as he's the only good receiving option for the Falcons, defenses will have an easy time stopping him.

Atlanta Falcons' top performers:

QB: Matt Ryan (19/29, 190 yards, TD, INT)

Matt Ryan (19/29, 190 yards, TD, INT) RB: Cordarrelle Patterson (16 carries, 108 yards, 2 TDS)

Cordarrelle Patterson (16 carries, 108 yards, 2 TDS) WR: Russell Gage (6 catches, 62 yards, TD)

New York Jets over the Houston Texans 21-14

Not much to take away from this game, except that the Texans could've had more than two wins this year if Tyrod Taylor was healthy. The rest of the roster is below average, but Taylor can, at least, make some good plays.

Wilson returned to the field, but wasn't impressive. At least, he managed to lead some good drives and took away some of the turnovers, so we can stop there.

New York Jets' top performers:

QB: Zach Wilson (14/24, 145 yards, INT)

Zach Wilson (14/24, 145 yards, INT) RB: Tevin Coleman (16 carries, 67 yards)

Tevin Coleman (16 carries, 67 yards) WR: Braxton Berrios (2 catches, 47 yards)

Denver Broncos over the Los Angeles Chargers 28-13

The Broncos are an inconsistent team whose passing offense is limited, and that's why they won't be a threat in the playoffs, but, boy, can they play on defense. The Chargers learned that the hard way. Denver wasn't that good on offense, but Justin Herbert had an awful afternoon.

The biggest takeaway from this game? Los Angeles isn't as good as we previously thought.

Denver Broncos' top performers:

QB: Teddy Bridgewater (11/18, 129 yards, TD)

Teddy Bridgewater (11/18, 129 yards, TD) RB: Melvin Gordon (17 carries, 83 yards)

Melvin Gordon (17 carries, 83 yards) WR: Tim Patrick (2 catches, 27 yards)

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers over the Los Angeles Rams 36-28

Aaron Rodgers had no problem against the Rams' star-studded defense and their ferocious pass rush. Not even his broken toe stopped him from producing a great game against one of the top contenders in the NFC, adding pressure to the Cardinals for the first-seed in the conference.

For the Rams, they need to fix their running game if they still want to be placed at the same level as the Packers and the Cardinals. Quickly.

Green Bay Packers' top performers:

QB: Aaron Rodgers (28/45, 307 yards, 2 TDs)

Aaron Rodgers (28/45, 307 yards, 2 TDs) RB: AJ Dillon (20 carries, 69 yards)

AJ Dillon (20 carries, 69 yards) WR: Davante Adams (8 catches, 104 yards)

San Francisco 49ers over the Minnesota Vikings 34-26

Speaking of the running game, how can we not be impressed with what the 49ers are doing? Since they put Deebo Samuel in the backfield and gave him more touches with the ball, the whole offense got a spark.

San Francisco has won three straight games and is now the sixth seed in the running for the playoffs. Minnesota is still in the playoff picture as well, holding seventh place. These two teams are major favorites to grab the remaining wild-card spot after the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers' top performers:

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo (17/26, 230 yards, TD, INT)

Jimmy Garoppolo (17/26, 230 yards, TD, INT) RB: Elijah Mitchell (27 carries, 133 yards, TD)

Elijah Mitchell (27 carries, 133 yards, TD) WR: Brandon Aiyuk (3 catches, 91 yards)

Baltimore Ravens over the Cleveland Browns 16-10

Yes, Lamar threw four picks, and the Ravens still won the game, which gives you a good impression of how Sunday Night Football played out. Baker Mayfield clearly isn't healthy, and there's no point for the Browns to risk him long-term. He's got so many injuries that it's unbelievable to see him on the field.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Kareem Hunt’s father ripped Baker Mayfield on Facebook about his play



More: Another dad calling out Baker.Kareem Hunt’s father ripped Baker Mayfield on Facebook about his playMore: complex.com/sports/kareem-… Another dad calling out Baker. Kareem Hunt’s father ripped Baker Mayfield on Facebook about his playMore: complex.com/sports/kareem-…

The Ravens lead the AFC, but they have major problems that need to be fixed before January. They don't look like a real title contender right now.

Baltimore Ravens' top performers:

QB: Lamar Jackson (20/32, 165 yards, TD, 4 INTs)

Lamar Jackson (20/32, 165 yards, TD, 4 INTs) RB: Devonta Freeman (16 carries, 52 yards)

Devonta Freeman (16 carries, 52 yards) WR/TE: Mark Andrews (4 catches, 65 yards, TD)

