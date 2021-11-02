Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Monday Night Football ft. Chiefs vs Giants

The last game of the NFL Week 8 saw the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants go head-to-head at Arrowhead Stadium. What was supposed to be one of the easiest games of the week saw the Chiefs dig deep to get a win and return to a .500 campaign, but they are still far from their usual level.

Patrick Mahomes struggled once again to get anything going on offense, extending his streak of games with an interception to seven, even though it wasn't his fault this time. Still, Kansas City keep winning because their talent floor is high, but they're not playing up to it.

Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL Mahomes definitely struggling the past two weeks but he’ll be fine. It’s not the exciting take. But the best young QB the league has ever seen through 50 starts isn’t going to suddenly be bad for a significant amount of time. Mahomes definitely struggling the past two weeks but he’ll be fine. It’s not the exciting take. But the best young QB the league has ever seen through 50 starts isn’t going to suddenly be bad for a significant amount of time.

NFL Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs beat New York Giants

The Chiefs fought with all their heart to lose this game, but the Giants are way below in a lot of important areas, none more important than preparation and discipline, and Kansas City walked away with the victory even though they didn't play to deserve one.

Mahomes once again struggled to put points on the board. He made some questionable decisions with his throws, was pressured a lot of times and couldn't work his magic outside the pocket, but the Chiefs were still able to move the ball down the field even if it didn't translate to points.

There were some very positive signs to talk about Kansas City, though: the defense showed up. It may have only been Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, but at least the Chiefs defense wasn't easily beaten like last week against the Tennessee Titans. Steve Spagnuolo's defense was able to bring pressure, make enough stops and allowed only 17 points during the night.

As for the Giants, well, there isn't much one can expect from Daniel Jones. It's clear he's not good enough to be a starter quarterback in the NFL.

It's also worth mentioning to what extent penalties were a problem for the Giants in the fourth quarter. A taunting call stopped their momentum on a crucial drive, plus there were facemasks and unnecessary roughness at different moments that also gave the Chiefs free yards and were decisive in the final result. Joe Judge is awful at getting his team ready to play, both technically and mentally.

Matty F. Brown @mattyfbrown Man this Giants team has committed so many preventable, crucial penalties, ones which ultimately fall on a head coach not getting his side prepared to play Man this Giants team has committed so many preventable, crucial penalties, ones which ultimately fall on a head coach not getting his side prepared to play

Final score: New York Giants 17-20 Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants' top performers:

QB : Daniel Jones (22/32, 222 yards, 2 TDs, INT)

: Daniel Jones (22/32, 222 yards, 2 TDs, INT) RB : Devontae Booker (15 carries, 60 yards)

: Devontae Booker (15 carries, 60 yards) WR: John Ross (2 catches, 72 yards)

Kansas City Chiefs' top performers:

QB : Patrick Mahomes (29/48, 275 yards, TD, INT)

: Patrick Mahomes (29/48, 275 yards, TD, INT) RB : Darrel Williams (13 carries, 49 yards)

: Darrel Williams (13 carries, 49 yards) WR: Tyreek Hill (12 catches, 94 yards)

