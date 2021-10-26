Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Monday Night Football ft. Saints and Seahawks

NFL fans who were excited to see a great game close out Week 7 probably were disappointed as the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks played in one of the least exciting primetime games of the season.

It's not the schedule makers' fault. They were surely hoping that Russell Wilson would be available for this game, and it would be exciting to see what answers Wilson would provide against a great Saints defense. But with Geno Smith under center, and important mistakes from their special teams' unity, the Seahawks couldn't do much on offense to move the ball and ended up suffering a loss.

NFL Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints beat Seattle Seahawks

Well, the weekend was probably one of the least exciting of the entire season, and Monday Night Football didn't break the streak of uneventful games.

With two teams that barely moved the ball, exciting moments in the game were few and far between. The only good offensive Seahawks play over the entire night was the long 84-yard touchdown reception by DK Metcalf after Saints' safety Marcus Williams missed a tackle, which somehow remains a concern even in his fifth year in the league.

At least the Saints did better on the offense. Jameis Winston's numbers don't look great, but he made some nice deep throws that were dropped by the Saints receivers, whose capacity to gain separation is a major concern for the remainder of the season. They desperately need Michael Thomas back.

Don't feel bad if you missed this primetime game. It was definitely not the greatest contest ever, and it wasn't because the defense dominated; it was much more about offenses not being able to move the ball downfield.

For the Saints, who got even more comfortable in one of the NFC Wild Card spots, the ugly game ended with an away win. For the Seahawks, they sit at 2-5 and have Russell Wilson out until Week 10. This nightmare of a season continues.

Final score: New Orleans Saints 13-10 Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints' top performers:

QB : Jameis Winston (19/35, 222 yards, TDs)

: Jameis Winston (19/35, 222 yards, TDs) RB : Alvin Kamara (20 carries, 51 yards)

: Alvin Kamara (20 carries, 51 yards) WR/RB: Alvin Kamara (10 catches, 128 yards, TD)

Seattle Seahawks' top performers:

QB : Geno Smith (12/22, 167 yards, TD)

: Geno Smith (12/22, 167 yards, TD) RB : Alex Collins (16 carries, 35 yards)

: Alex Collins (16 carries, 35 yards) WR: DK Metcalf (2 catches, 96 yards, TD)

