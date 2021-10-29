Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Thursday Night Football ft. Cardinals and Packers

A thrilling game to open up Week 8 of the NFL season saw the league lose its last undefeated team succumb to pressure in a weird end to a great game. The Green Bay Packers produced a great upset in Arizona as they beat the Cardinals despite being without their top three receivers. The Packers now lead the NFC.

After a dull Week 7, there was a lot of expectation on Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray facing each other to start another weekend. Thankfully, the game delivered exactly what was anticipated. Both teams now sit at 7-1 with a clear path to a playoff spot.

NFL Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers beat Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals shot themselves in the foot a lot of times. If the Packers were short of pass catchers, at least they had a smart gameplan to move the ball over, amassing 151 rushing yards throughout the game. Green Bay also kept clean in regards to turnovers, which made their job easier.

The same can't be said about the Cardinals. They had problems moving the ball all over, but it seemed like they could still be able to walk away with a win after some explosive plays from Kyler Murray in what could've been a game-winning drive, until AJ Green decided to... well, watch the play and make your own judgment about what Green did:

Perhaps the coolest factoid about this Packers win is that Rasul Douglas, who made the interception above, was part of the Cardinals' practice squad until October 6, when Green Bay signed him as they ran short of cornerback options. He spent the 2021 training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are no undefeated teams in the ongoing NFL season anymore, which means that the 1972 Miami Dolphins will remain the only team to have won the Super Bowl undefeated. The 2007 New England Patriots also finished the regular season without a loss, but they couldn't finish the job as they lost in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

Final score: Green Bay Packers 24-21 Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers' top performers:

QB : Aaron Rodgers (22/37, 184 yards, 2 TDs)

: Aaron Rodgers (22/37, 184 yards, 2 TDs) RB : AJ Dillon (16 carries, 78 yards)

: AJ Dillon (16 carries, 78 yards) WR/RB: Aaron Jones (7 catches, 51 yards)

Arizona Cardinals' top performers:

QB : Kyler Murray (22/33, 274 yards, 2 INTs)

: Kyler Murray (22/33, 274 yards, 2 INTs) RB : Chase Edmonds (7 carries, 30 yards, TD)

: Chase Edmonds (7 carries, 30 yards, TD) WR: DeAndre Hopkins (2 catches, 66 yards)

