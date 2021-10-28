NFL QB Rankings Week 8: Stafford and Murray continue to climb

Week 8 is here and several quarterbacks continue to play impressive football in the 2021 NFL season.

The quarterback power rankings change weekly based on their cumulative efforts. It's important to note that this is not the same as the NFL MVP rankings. This is based on quarterback individual performance heading into Week 8 and not overall value to team success like the NFL MVP award is.

Week 8 QB Rankings: Making the Top 5

#5 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen cracks the top five in the Week 8 quarterback rankings. He had a breakout season in 2020 and has followed it with another solid year in 2021 so far. He has recorded 15 passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions. He ranks in the top five in QBR and top ten in passer rating heading into Week 8.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Josh Allen has 12 passing TDs on throws 10+ yards downfieldMost in the NFL 🚀 Josh Allen has 12 passing TDs on throws 10+ yards downfieldMost in the NFL 🚀 https://t.co/JxLxtUmjPw

The issue in his first two seasons was his accuracy. He has worked very hard to improve on this and it showed last season when he set a new career-high with a 69.2 completion percentage. This season, he has a solid 64.8 completion percentage.

#4 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescot is having the most efficient season of his career so far. Heading into Week 8, he ranks fourth in the NFL in passer rating and second in completion percentage. He has 16 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions in six games.

Prescott is the main reason why the Dallas Cowboys are on a five-game winning streak. He is on pace to set new career highs in just about every passing statistic this season while leading the Cowboys' top-ranked offense.

