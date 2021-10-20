NFL QB Rankings Week 7: Herbert falls while Murray climbs 

Week 7 is coming up fast, and there are some significant changes to the QB power rankings. To say that this year's QB race is tight would be an understatement.

There is a deep need to want to put Patrick Mahomes in the top five QB rankings, but his near-league-leading interception count is very concerning. Lamar Jackson has also fallen out of the top five after cracking the list last week. The last spot in the rankings keeps changing, though the top three have all but stayed put through Week 6.

Here's a look at the QB rankings heading into Week 7.

NFL Quarterback Rankings: The top 5 ahead of Week 7

#5 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers had a tough go of it, taking on the Baltimore Ravens, which truly showcased what the Ravens have become.

Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez This throw by Justin Herbert late in the fourth quarter. Wow. Keenan Allen points to him after the play. This throw by Justin Herbert late in the fourth quarter. Wow. Keenan Allen points to him after the play. https://t.co/sLCXyLJinY

The Ravens became the only team this season that has all but shut down Herbert's passing attack. The final score of 34-6 left a lot to be desired by the Chargers, but they are sure to bounce back.

Based on this performance, Herbert has fallen a bit in the QB rankings this week, but he should bounce back just fine. He still managed 195 yards and 1 TD in the Chargers' blowout loss.

Herbert still holds onto 6th place in the league with 1,771 passing yards. His 14 touchdowns are tied for 6th place. He also sits at 6th for 295 yards per game.

#4 Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns

Kyler Murray has pulled out all the stops and has been instrumental in leading the Arizona Cardinals to a 6-0 record heading into Week 7. The Cardinals sit alone at the top of the NFC and could find their way to the NFC championship should they continue their dominant ways.

Murray has dropped down to 7th in the league for passing yards but is currently boasting a third place in passer rating with a 116.2.

Murray currently has the highest completion percentage of any quarterback in the league right now. His 73.8 completion percentage has been one of the reasons behind Murray climbing his way back into the top five.

