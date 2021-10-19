'He could prove the same thing' - NFL analyst draws parallel between Dak Prescott and Tom Brady

On Sunday, Dak Prescott threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New England Patriots in overtime by a score of 35-29.

With this performance and others like that this season, the quarterback seems to be running away with the Comeback Player of the Year Award while re-establishing himself as an elite quarterback.

Dak Prescott has shown signs of improved health in his last three games, pushing the ball downfield and throwing the ball on the run (8+ MPH) more often.

Dak Prescott has thrown the ball on the run at more than twice the rate over his last four games (18%) compared to his first two this season (8%). Prescott leads the NFL in YPA (11.5), CPOE (+19.4%), & pass EPA (+23.7) throwing on the run this season.

For some, Dak Prescott is the best player in the NFL. At least that's the opinion of prominent ESPN personality Max Kellerman.

NFL Analyst draws parallel between Dak Prescott and Tom Brady

The radio host made the statement after the Cowboys beat the Patriots and improved their record to 5-1. Kellerman drew the comparison on his radio show:

"The guy that the Patriots used to have, the Cowboys now have a guy like that."

Prescott has started the season in fabulous form. The 28-year-old from Louisiana is making up for lost time after a season-ending ankle injury derailed his 2020 season.

Prescott is the real deal

Prescott fought off a spirited Patriots team and some questionable decisions from head coach Mike McCarthy to seal the win for the Cowboys. The former mid-round pick displayed all the requisite traits that elite quarterbacks must have: toughness, leadership, talent, and ice in his veins — all that despite dealing with a calf injury.

Prescott is displaying an elite level of leadership and skill. Kellerman is correct in his opinion to place Prescott alongside Brady. The two quarterbacks are the only players to have thrown for over 400 yards in multiple games this season.

The Cowboys are surging towards an NFC East title with Prescott at the wheel. Prescott spoke after the game about his mindset, highlighting the resilience of the team:

"We can go into the bye week with a smile on our face. We know we're a resilient team and we're going to do everything we can for each other."

Similar to Tom Brady, Prescott speaks like a true leader. The Cowboys quarterback has embraced leadership and the spotlight in Dallas, and it's no surprise to see him thriving this season.

In every statistical category and advanced metric, Prescott has always been high on the list. He will only get better, and that is a terrifying thought for the rest of the league.

The Cowboys' spiritual leader cooked the Patriots' defense on Sunday in another statement performance from the Cowboys' offense.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Dak Prescott's 445 passing yards are the most ever against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team, including the playoffs. Dak Prescott's 445 passing yards are the most ever against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team, including the playoffs. https://t.co/zja4EL87ss

The Cowboys now have a bye in Week 7, and they will use it to rest and recover. Prescott will hope that the calf injury is not too serious and that he can keep pushing and perform even better.

Edited by LeRon Haire