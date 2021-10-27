NFL MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings ft. Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson - October 26th, 2021

The NFL MVP race continues on as the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches. As usual, quarterbacks dominate the NFL MVP power rankings. There is a shuffle in the order heading into Week 8 but it has the same five names at the top of the list.

NFL MVP Power Rankings

#5 - QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last week: #5

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is the main reason why the Cowboys are on an active five-game winning streak. He is having the best season of his career by pretty much every measure. He has been extremely efficient passing the ball, ranking second in completion percentage and fourth in passer rating. He has a real chance to win his first NFL MVP award and has the Cowboys playing like legitimate contenders.

#4 - QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last week: #2

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Team performance matters when it comes to NFL MVP power rankings. Lamar Jackson fell a bit this week because he is coming off a loss. He still continues to do everything for the Ravens in his impressive season. He ranks seventh in the NFL in passing yards and sixth in rushing yards.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd For a guy that can’t throw, Lamar Jackson can really throw. For a guy that can’t throw, Lamar Jackson can really throw.

#3 - QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week: #4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady moves up a spot in the NFL MVP power rankings after another big game last week. He currently leads the NFL in both passing yards and touchdowns while ranking second in QBR. If he continues at this pace, he has a chance to win his fourth NFL MVP award. Only Peyton Manning, who has won the NFL MVP five times, has more. Tom Brady still has time to possibly catch him eventually.

#2 - QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last week: #3

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen is the current betting odd favorite to win the NFL MVP, according to some sports books. He has the Bills ranked sixth in total offense and second in scoring offense in the NFL. The Bills are currently the best team in the AFC Conference and are legitimate contenders to make a Super Bowl run.

#1 - QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Last week: #1

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray remains at the top of the NFL MVP power rankings. The Cardinals are the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL. They wouldn't be if it wasn't for the spectacular play of Kyler Murray. He is ranked in the top five for just about every possible statistical passing category.

Edited by Henno van Deventer