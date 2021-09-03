5 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys will win Super Bowl LVI

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. America's Team is a worldwide brand that calls the heartland of football, Texas, its home. The Dallas Cowboys won world championships with legendary head coach Tom Landry in the '70s. A resurgence after Jerry Jones bought the franchise in the late '80s saw the Dallas Cowboys climb to the top of the world.

Three championships in the '90s elevated the Dallas Cowboys into the sporting stratosphere. Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman and Darryl Johnston became famous names as the Cowboys won three titles. And then, the music stopped. Like an impromptu end to a game of musical chairs, the Dallas Cowboys' run was over. The franchise entered the wilderness.

They've watched the Giants and Eagles rack up Super Bowl wins since. However, 2021 could end the 26-year wait. The Dallas Cowboys are a strong side, and there are plenty of reasons why they could win the Super Bowl this time around.

5 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys will be a Super Bowl threat in 2021

#1 Dak Prescott is back

Dak Prescott was on pace to shatter several quarterback records in 2020. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback played at a career-best level as the Cowboys' offense exploded to life. Prescott's QBR rating of 78.7 was the best of his career. Before the injury, Prescott entered the elite quarterback conversation.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is still one of the best in the business. Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'El Collins are a formidable trio. If the line stays healthy, Prescott will have plenty of time to throw.

Lastly, the Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver group is the best in the NFL. Ceedee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup are an outstanding group.

Prescott is now an elite quarterback and an elite leader. After standing up in the fight for equality, in addition to being vocal about his battle with depression, Prescott is the heartbeat of the Dallas Cowboys franchise. His leadership and world-class play can take them all the way.

Dak Prescott still has more passing yards in 2020 than:



• Kyler Murray

• Derek Carr

• Ryan Tannehill

• Ben Roethlisberger

• Lamar Jackson

• Daniel Jones

• Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/VO5usaIpIP — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 5, 2020

#2 Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is the most talented linebacker to enter the league since Luke Kuechly. The former Penn State man can do it all. His football IQ, allied with excellent physical tools, make him an outstanding prospect.

Parsons could develop into a game-changing wrecking ball for the Dallas Cowboys. His versatility is something that should allow him to play on every down, in every formation.

If Parsons becomes the domineering presence tackling, pressuring and locking down soft zones, the Dallas Cowboys defense could take a massive leap from 2020.

Micah Parsons: “Not too many people stopped (Tom Brady). I would say just slow him down. They got a lot of weapons. We’re just gonna have to go weapon on weapon and see who outlasts the other weapon … Put some pressure on him, hopefully we come up with a turnover off a mistake.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 2, 2021

#3 The arrival of Dan Quinn

After a Super Bowl meltdown and plenty of others in Atlanta, it's easy to forget that Dan Quinn is an excellent coach. Quinn made his name as defensive coordinator in Seattle when the Seahawks made consecutive Super Bowl trips.

Quinn's aggressive zone scheme attempts to place his defensive backs in opportunistic positions to make plays. Quinn is an intelligent communicator and he understands how to call games.

Furthermore, Quinn's scheme meshes well with the athletes in the backfield. Damontae Kazee, Trevon Diggs and Malik Hooker are fast downhill players who can marshall the backfield.

#4 Elite offensive weapons

The weapons the Dallas Cowboys have on offense are incredible. Only the Bucs possess more elite talent at skill positions.

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper are supremely talented. All three are elite route runners; they can work in the field's short, intermediate and deep parts. The versatility this trio has is such a good tool for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to use.

#5 The NFC is far from the best

The NFC is currently the weakest conference in the NFL. The 10-6 Miami Dolphins didn't make the playoffs, yet the 8-8 Chicago Bears did. The Dallas Cowboys' path to a potential Super Bowl is much easier playing in the NFC.

The NFC, North and South, will only send one franchise to the playoffs. NFC West teams will beat each other up, but the NFC East is weak. The Cowboys only need to beat Washington to win the division and seal home advantage.

There are only two franchises better than the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC. In one-off games, the Cowboys are more than capable of snatching a victory from the Bucs and Packers.

If the Dallas Cowboys were in the AFC, the Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, Patriots, Browns and Colts would all be hurdles.

The path to the Super Bowl is clear for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha