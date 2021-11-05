Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Thursday Night Football ft. Jets and Colts

NFL fans who love to watch offensive games were pleased to see the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets play on Thursday Night Football. It wasn't the most exciting game ever, but it had enough points and explosive plays to keep the fans entertained for enough time.

The Colts recovered from a disappointing defeat against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and kept their playoff hopes alive with their third win in the last four weeks. Carson Wentz didn't throw any interceptions and he was accurate for most of the night, commanding an easy win for Indianapolis, even though the defense had trouble stopping the Jets' offense in garbage time.

NFL Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts beat New York Jets

The score could make the game look closer than it was, but don't be fooled: the Colts dominated through the entire night and the Jets only put points on board when garbage time arrived.

The home team had no problem running the ball during the game, especially when Jonathan Taylor had the ball on his hands. He continued his fantastic season with two more touchdowns on Thursday, one from 78 yards, which all but iced the game in favor of the Colts.

Carson Wentz had one of his best performances since being traded to Indianapolis, leading the way with three touchdown passes and making good decisions with the ball, not risking any turnovers. As the Colts played from the front all game long, he didn't have to take any risks, which certainly helped his play.

Injury luck again was not on the Jets' side as backup quarterback Mike White, a Twitter sensation after his incredible debut against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, had to leave the game with an arm injury. Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson took over and had a respectful game, but it wasn't enough to take victory away from the Colts.

With the win, Indianapolis kept their slim playoff hopes alive. New York, who now sits at 2-6, have virtually no chance of playing in the postseason.

Final score: New York Jets 30-45 Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets' top performers:

QB : Josh Johnson (27/41, 317 yards, 3 TDs, INT)

: Josh Johnson (27/41, 317 yards, 3 TDs, INT) RB : Michael Carter (13 carries, 49 yards)

: Michael Carter (13 carries, 49 yards) WR: Elijah Moore (7 catches, 84 yards, 2 TDs)

Indianapolis Colts' top performers:

QB : Carson Wentz (22/30, 272 yards, 3 TDs)

: Carson Wentz (22/30, 272 yards, 3 TDs) RB : Jonathan Taylor (19 carries, 172 yards, 2 TDs)

: Jonathan Taylor (19 carries, 172 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Michael Pittman Jr (5 catches, 64 yards, TD)

Edited by Piyush Bisht