4 NFL backup QBs who shone in Week 8 ft. Mike White

The backup QB is the most popular player on a losing team. Former New Orleans Saints QB Archie Manning famously expressed this sentiment about the clipboard-holding, headset-wearing player who seems to be more popular than the starting QB, especially when the football team in question is struggling. For Week 8 in the NFL, the backup QBs took center stage (planned and unplanned) and all of them took their respective teams to a victory. Interestingly, three understudies led playoff contenders to victory against formidable opponents.

#1 - QB Mike White, New York Jets

The ringmaster of the backup QB circus in Week 8 is Mike White. White stepped in for QB Zach Wilson, who injured his knee in Week 7’s game with the New England Patriots. Against the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals, Mike White threw for 405 yards with 2 touchdown passes. He became the second QB in NFL history to have more than 400 yards passing in his first start, the other being QB Cam Newton. The New York Jets beat the Bengals 34-31 in a thrilling upset.

#2 - QB Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys

If not for Mike White, backup QB Cooper Rush would sit atop this list for filling in the huge shoes of QB Dak Prescott, who sat out Sunday night’s game due to a calf injury. An important Sunday night matchup saw Rush guide the Cowboys to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings, 20-16. Cooper Rush had 325 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, which included the game-winning toss to WR Amari Cooper for a walk-off TD pass.

