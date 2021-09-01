Cooper Rush wins Dallas Cowboys backup QB role with Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci cut

Will the Dallas Cowboys bring in another QB with only Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush on roster?

With QB Dak Prescott nursing injuries throughout the entire NFL preseason, the Dallas Cowboys played their three backup QBs. After trimming their roster down to 53, Dallas rode with the hot hand of Cooper Rush: 29/46, 272 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs through four preseason games.

He was pretty consistent, didn't turn the ball over, and made minimal mistakes compared to Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. The Cowboys released DiNucci and Gilbert, leaving Cooper Rush as the last man standing in the QB2 competition.

Cooper Rush has never started an NFL game. He has thrown three passes in four years.



What sort of high bar is there? https://t.co/A6Mjvzpo0G — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 31, 2021

The team seems willing to enter Week 1 with just Dak and Cooper Rush. However, the question remains if it is a smart move? The Cowboys will have to run with just two QBs, one of which will be Dak. Given Dak's ankle surgery last year and his nagging shoulder strain, the decision remains a dicey one.

It has been rumored that Dak could play the beginning of the season but not at 100%. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll get injured again, but he's more at risk for it. There is also COVID-19, which could strike any player, vaccinated or not.

Some teams are heading into the season with three QBs in case one of them has to quarantine or ends up on the reserve/COVID list. It just makes sense for the Dallas Cowboys to carry a third QB on the roster given the circumstances.

There is a chance the Dallas Cowboys could re-sign either Gilbert or DiNucci if they clear waivers. However, are either of them the best option?

Albert Breer is reporting that the #Bears will entertain trade offers for QB Nick Foles. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) August 30, 2021

The Chicago Bears are shipping out Nick Foles and he might see the Dallas Cowboys as an enticing destination as a contending team instead. Cam Newton is another interesting name and he played well in the preseason by competing for the starting job. His mobility works with the system, but can his arm hold up with so many top receivers? Former XFL QB Jordan Ta'amu could be a project QB but Dallas might not get the time to experiment so much.

Ravens are waiving QB Trace McSorley, according to a source.



Baltimore would like to get McSorley on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.



Ravens going with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley as their QBs on the 53-man roster. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 31, 2021

Both Cam Newton and Trace McSorley are current options for the Dallas Cowboys to look into as an emergency QB on the depth chart. McSorley has shown flashes of brilliance with the Baltimore Ravens. Surely head coach Mike McCarthy sees the need for a third QB in 2021.

Dak Prescott is the future of the Dallas Cowboys and needs a great backup to avoid a repeat of 2020. For now, Cooper Rush knows the system and was efficient in the preseason. A dual-threat QB available on waivers would be a nice addition to the season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy