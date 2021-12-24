Who won NFL game last night? Results from Thursday Night Football ft. San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans

NFL Week 16 commenced with playoffs hopefuls San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans going head-to-head in a key Thursday Night Football battle.

The 49ers came into this game having won five of their last six games and climbing the NFC's playoff seedings. The Titans had won just one of their last four games ahead of their battle against San Francisco.

Form favored the 49ers, but how did the game pan out?

Tennessee Titans beat the San Francisco 49ers

The Titans registered an impressive come-from-behind 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

The 49ers got off to a bright start, executing a new flawless drive on the game's opening possession. Jeff Wilson punched the ball in from just one yard out to give San Francisco a 7-0 lead.

After forcing a punt, the 49ers got in the red zone again, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was picked off by Jackrabbit Jenkins in the end zone to keep the score at 7-0. The Titans struggled to move the ball downfield and were forced to punt again after a short drive.

The 49ers' offense, on the other hand, continued their hot start and extended their team's lead to 10, courtesy of a Robbie Gould field goal. The Titans' offense finally found its footing and even managed to get in the end zone, courtesy of a long run from D'Onta Foreman, but a face mask penalty negated the touchdown, and Tennessee eventually punted the ball, going into the halftime break trailing 0-10.

Midway through the third quarter, the Titans finally managed to get on the scoreboard courtesy of a Randy Bullock field goal that cut the deficit to seven. On the very next drive, an ill-advised throw from Garoppolo was picked off by Amani Hooker, who returned it for a good chunk of yardage to give the Titans an excellent starting position. Tennessee made good use of the opportunity handed to them, punching the ball in the end zone with Foreman to level the scores.

Early in the fourth quarter, quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a strike to wide receiver A.J. Brown in the end zone to put his team up seven. Late in the quarter, a long catch-and-run from Deebo Samuel set up the 49ers in the red zone. Garoppolo found Brandon Aiyuk in the end zone to level the score at 17-17.

With just over two minutes left, Tannehill and the Titans' offense drove the ball down the field to set up a game-winning field goal, which kicker Randy Bullock converted to hand his side a gritty win.

Thursday Night Football Final Score: Titans 20-17 49ers

Tennessee Titans' top performers:

QB Ryan Tannehill: 22/29, 209 yards, 1 TD, 3 carries, 22 yards

WR A.J. Brown: 11 receptions, 145 yards, 1 TD`

San Francisco 49ers' top performers:

WR Deebo Samuel: 9 receptions, 159 yards

RB Jeffrey Wilson: 14 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD

Edited by Windy Goodloe