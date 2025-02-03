Who won Pro Bowl flag football game today? Full box score, results between AFC-NFC clash and more

On Sunday, the NFC and AFC's finest went head-to-head in the Pro Bowl flag football game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. For the third straight year, New York Giants icon Eli Manning led the NFC roster, while his brother, Hall of Famer and five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, was in charge of the AFC.

Eli and the NFC have dominated the flag football game since the Pro Bowl switched to its new format in 2023. They won 35-33 in the event's debut year and recorded a 65-59 victory in 2024. Like the Kansas City Chiefs with the Super Bowl, the NFC was looking for a three-peat in the flag football game.

Peyton was keen on ending his brother's dominant streak against him and leading the AFC to its first win in the Pro Bowl's main event since it switched to the new format. Here's how the game panned out.

Pro Bowl box score and summary: NFC reigns supreme over the AFC

Here is the box score of the flag football game between the AFC and NFC stars:

Team 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q Final NFC 13 15 16 18 76 AFC 9 9 14 24 63

For the third straight year, Eli Manning and the NFC beat Peyton Manning and the AFC in the flag football game at the Pro Bowl. Unlike the last two meetings, the final score wasn't close, as the NFC registered a comfortable 13-point victory to complete the three-peat.

The victors started the game with a 14-7 lead courtesy of their stellar display in the Skills Challenge last Thursday. Detriot Lions quarterback Jared Goff started under center for the NFC and helped his team extend their advantage to 17. He completed 10 of his 11 pass attempts for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

The AFC cut their deficit to ten before Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Justin Jefferson showed off their incredible telepathy as they helped the NFC close out the first half with a touchdown and go into the break with a 17-point cushion. It was the 11th time the duo connected for a touchdown after doing it ten times during the regular season.

The NFC's defense joined in to help the offense pile points on the scoreboard. Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker picked off New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and returned the interception for a touchdown, which extended his team's lead to 23 points.

Maye bounced back with two touchdown passes in the subsequent two drives, one to Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase and another to the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr.

With the AFC mounting a comeback, last year's Pro Bowl flag football MVP, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, took it upon himself to end their momentum with a touchdown pass to San Francisco 49ers tight George Kittle.

At the end of the third quarter, the two teams battled in two rounds of tug of war, and the NFC won both comfortably to add three more points to their tally and extend their lead to 19 points.

The AFC's hopes of a victory were vanquished early in the fourth quarter as Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy picked off Maye's pass from his team's endzone and returned it for a touchdown.

The AFC scored three more touchdowns, but the NFC responded with two of their own to ensure they maintained a healthy lead. With the victory all but secured, the latter decided to field Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at quarterback. But they'd end up paying for their overconfidence as he threw a pick-6 that cut the AFC's deficit to 13.

However, it was too little, too late, as the NFC held on to secure the win. Goff was named the offensive MVP, while Murphy took home the defensive MVP prize.

