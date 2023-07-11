Why is Aaron Hernandez’s brother being arrested again? Judge moves against DJ Hernandez after ESPN brick-throwing incident

Former Uconn QB/WR DJ Hernandez, brother of former NFL tight end, Aaron Hernandez, has been re-arrested following an incident in early March.

DJ went to the ESPN Bristol campus (the same place as his hometown) and threw a brick over the fence containing a note explaining how media outlets affect family members.

The note read:

"To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realize the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a worldwide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

A judge has ordered to re-arrest Hernandez after failing to appear in court last week regarding the incident. DJ was expected to enter a plea on July 7 to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace, but according to court records, he never appeared.

Perhaps DJ (and his family) have gotten fed up with the media's coverage of his brother Aaron, who committed suicide in 2017 following his arrest for murdering Odin Floyd.

The media covered Aaron's story extensively with multiple documentaries, short films, and stories published following his death.

Could Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski have been the best TE duo of all-time?

Aaron Hernandez during Super Bowl XLVI - Media Day

Aaron Hernandez was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010. He played three seasons in the NFL (2010-2012) and was a productive TE for the team.

During his rookie season, he recorded 45 catches for 563 yards and six touchdowns. In his second season, he set career highs by recording 79 catches for 910 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his last season as a pro, he recorded 51 catches for 483 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

Rob Gronkowski was also drafted in 2010 by the Patriots. He recorded 38 touchdowns from 2010-2012 and over 2,500 receiving yards in that span.

In 33 games that these two played together, Aaron Hernandez took 146 catches from Gronkowski for 1,660 yards. They combined for 15 touchdowns.

If Hernandez had a longer career in the NFL, it would have been interesting to see how much success he and Gronkowski would have had together.

