Why is Aaron Rodgers not expected to attend multiple offseason workouts?

Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers will not be present for the first part of the Packers' offseason workouts, according to Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Rodgers, instead, will be a participant in the Packers' mandatory mini-camp, which takes place in early June. It is not uncommon for star players to skip the initial workouts.

Tom Silverstein @TomSilverstein Tom Silverstein @TomSilverstein #Packers New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Silverstein: Jordan Love needs to start over again proving himself to Packers coaches and teammates ift.tt/SYC4mLJ New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Silverstein: Jordan Love needs to start over again proving himself to Packers coaches and teammates ift.tt/SYC4mLJ #Packers Regarding Rodgers not showing up for the off-season: remember, he has a $50K workout bonus (as I first reported, thank you very much) that requires him to show up for 3 days. So, this is not news to the #Packers . If he wants to show up any other time, he can. It’s all voluntary. twitter.com/TomSilverstein… Regarding Rodgers not showing up for the off-season: remember, he has a $50K workout bonus (as I first reported, thank you very much) that requires him to show up for 3 days. So, this is not news to the #Packers. If he wants to show up any other time, he can. It’s all voluntary. twitter.com/TomSilverstein…

Largely for draft picks and injured players, the April 18 start date for Green Bay's first lot of workouts is only a couple of days away. For the most part, the star players of NFL teams are not present for the early offseason workouts. Instead, they prefer to have a longer break during the offseason.

Some have said that it is not ideal for the star quarterback to miss any offseason time. The Packers offense have several key additions that will require time to develop the cohesion that Rodgers and now Raiders receiver Davante Adams had together.

Aaron Rodgers to have new offense in 2022

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Without two key pieces in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed with Las Vegas and Kansas City respectively, the wide receiver room is rather thin right now.

Adams was clearly the 38-year-old's favorite target last season, and the numbers from 2021 show that in full light. Adams totaled 123 receptions last season. The second-best being running back Aaron Jones who caught 52 passes. That is some drop off.

The fact that the second-best catcher was a running back sounds alarm bells for the 2022 season. Allen Lazard was the second-leading in receptions behind Adams last season with only 40. Adams caught 83 more passes than Lazard as the Packers offense largely went through number 17.

The idea of the Packers drafting an offensive weapon in the first-round of this year's draft as the receiver room is looking rather thin right now. Only Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins are the notable wideouts. Adding in tight ends in Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara doesn't scream Super Bowl offense.

However, with number 12, the Packers are always going to have a chance at the pointy end of the season. It will just have a very different feel to it in 2022.

