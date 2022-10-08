Why did Andrew Luck retire? What is he doing now?

In his senior year in college, Andrew Luck was the most sought-after amateur quarterback. The only man who might have been more sought-after was Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Peyton Manning, the man he was replacing.

There was nothing lucky about Luck's game, as this QB with an average Joe demeanor was one of the coldest QBs of his era. But Luck was the real deal. He was blessed with a cannon of an arm and underrated rushing ability before his sudden shoulder injury.

Andrew Luck was on his way to having a comeback career for the books until he suddenly and unceremoniously retired from the league at the young age of 29, arguably the beginning of his prime.

Luck was coming off a Comeback Player of the Year season, and the Colts were already making additions to bolster his offensive line. The move sent shockwaves around the sports world, and that's what we are trying to uncover here and now.

Unfiltered Media ™️ @UnfilteredInd On this day, 2 years ago. Andrew Luck retired from the NFL



He was booed by some Colts fans leaving the field, then shed tears at an emotional press conference after. On this day, 2 years ago. Andrew Luck retired from the NFL He was booed by some Colts fans leaving the field, then shed tears at an emotional press conference after. https://t.co/I3aC6vVzSW

Why did Andrew Luck retire?

Andrew Luck had a nightmarish injury run for a quarterback of his caliber during his brief NFL career. He missed a full season and a half in total during his career and was banged up in most of the games he played.

So, at the press conference in which he announced his retirement from professional football, he had this to say:

"I've been stuck in this process; I haven't been able to live the life I want. It's taken the joy out of this game. The only way forward for me is to remove myself from football. This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me."

The most striking words from this parting statement are "but it is the right decision for me." Football players are human beings, first and foremost, and they have lives of their own. Luck should be commended for doing what's right for him, and more professional sportspeople should consider that.

Taylor Tannebaum @TaylorTannebaum Andrew Luck announces he will retire. The constant cycle of injury, pain and rehab has taken the joy out of the game. #Colts Andrew Luck announces he will retire. The constant cycle of injury, pain and rehab has taken the joy out of the game. #Colts https://t.co/ebqcRpSJVE

What is Andrew Luck doing now?

Andrew Luck has retreated to the background since retiring from the NFL. He is spending some quality time with his wife, Nicole Pechanec, and their daughter, Lucy. He always wanted to be a more involved with his family during his career, but traveling and scheduling posed a challenge to accomplishing that wish.

Luck is also known to occasionally attend football practice sessions, the most notable being when he visited a Summit High School football practice session during a recent ski trip to Summit County, Colorado.

Luck also made a rare public appearance at the Lucas Oil Stadium for the match against Georgia and Alabama. At the game, he was all smiles, signed some items, and spoke to players on both sides before the game. Onlookers said Luck looked better than ever, and his knowledge of the game is still razor sharp.

Do Indianapolis Colts fans miss Andrew Luck?

Who can forget that Indianapolis Colts fans booed their franchise QB at the Lucas Oil Stadium upon hearing news of his retirement? It must have stung for a player that gave his all and came off as incredibly honest about his trials and tribulations with injuries.

Scott Bentley @BentleyScotty



I’ll never forgive them for it. Never forget @Colts fans Booed Andrew Luck off the field in his final career game that was IN Indy cuz he couldn’t play due to an INJURY.I’ll never forgive them for it. Never forget @Colts fans Booed Andrew Luck off the field in his final career game that was IN Indy cuz he couldn’t play due to an INJURY. I’ll never forgive them for it. https://t.co/hXaMzLk258

Certainly, the Colts fans weren't pleased with their golden child back then, but lately, the resentment has given way to understanding. This has been evidenced by tweets over the years begging Luck to come back and dismiss comparisons anytime another QB joins the Colts, telling them they won't ever be as good as Andrew Luck.

As they say, time heals wounds, and hopefully, Luck's and the Colts' wounds have healed sufficiently in the three years plus following the superstar's retirement.

Poll : 0 votes