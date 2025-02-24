Why is Ashton Jeanty not doing on-field drills in 2025 NFL Combine? Exploring potential reasons for Boise State RB's absence

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is widely considered the best running back in this year's draft, will not be doing on-field drills at the 2025 NFL Combine, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Though he won't participate in drills during the combine, he will partake in on-field drills during Boise State's pro day. Jeanty will participate in medical evaluations and team interviews at the combine.

"Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has elected to participate only in medical evaluations and team interviews at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, per his agent @henryorgann. He will take part in on-field drills during Boise State’s Pro Day," Pelissero tweeted.

Jeanty had one of the best seasons ever for a running back in college football history last year. He led the nation in rushing yards with 2,601 yards in 14 games and scored 29 rushing touchdowns.

In three years at Boise State, Jeanty has rushed the ball 750 times for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns. He was named a unanimous All-American and took home the Doak Walker Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and the Maxwell Award last season.

Exploring possible reasons for Ashton Jeanty not participating in drills at the 2025 NFL Combine

Ashton Jeanty during Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State - Source: Getty

It's becoming more and more common for some top prospects not to participate in drills at the NFL Combine. Last year, the top three picks (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye) didn't participate in on-field drills.

Even in this year's combine, it's been announced that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (who's expected to be the first or second QB taken in this year's draft) isn't participating in drills at the combine.

There could be a few reasons why Jeanty, along with other past prospects, don't participate in drills at the combine.

Here are a few possibilities:

#1. Doesn't want to risk getting injured

Ashton Jeanty knows he will be one of the top, if not the first, running back taken in the draft. By participating in combine drills and pushing himself, he's at the risk of a potential injury.

#2. Would rather do on-field drills during Boise State's pro day

Many prospects will choose not to participate in the combine and just do on-field drills at their pro day. Players are usually more familiar and comfortable with the setting of their pro day events compared to the combine.

#3. He's already basically a lock as the No. 1 running back in this year's draft with his historic season

Ashton Jeanty is pretty much a lock to be the first running back taken in the draft. He even has the chance to be drafted as a top-10 pick. Jeanty knows he's done enough, and his tape speaks quite well that not much else at this point will raise his stock.

