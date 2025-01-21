Why did Ben Johnson snub Raiders and take Bears HC job? NFL insider points out reason

The Las Vegas Raiders were touted to be in pole position to land Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, arguably the most coveted head coach candidate in the current cycle. Seven-time Super Bowl champion and the franchise's minority stakeholder Tom Brady reportedly led the team's charge to hire the 38-year-old.

However, on Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Johnson had agreed a deal with the Chicago Bears to take over as the franchise's new head coach.

The unexpected turn prompted questions about why he snubbed Las Vegas, which reportedly offered the highest salary, for Chicago. Raiders beat writer Vincent Bonsignore revealed that the Lions OC was more enticed by what the Bears had to offer as a team. He explained on X:

"Per source: Ben Johnson choosing the better overall situation, including young quarterback in place with the Bears over the money the Raiders were prepared to offer, the chance to help pick the next GM and opportunity to work with Tom Brady."

The Bears have a potential franchise cornerstone in quarterback Caleb Williams and several underutilized weapons on offense like wide receivers Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen. They also have nearly $70 million in cap space and the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft to add more weapons.

The Raiders also have $95 million in cap space and the sixth overall pick in the draft. However, their quarterback situation is dicey, and outside of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the receiving core is pretty underwhelming.

Raiders head coach search: Team eyeing Super Bowl champion after Ben Johnson snub

Ben Johnson was the Raiders' top choice for their head coach vacancy. With the young offensive mastermind no longer available, the team is reportedly switching its focus to a veteran defensive specialist.

According to The Athletic, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is the frontrunner to become the Raiders' new head coach. The 73-year-old has already interviewed for the job and is touted to be the favorite to land the gig.

Carroll was keen on joining the Bears but like most teams looking for a new head coach, they had their sights set on Johnson. Chicago landed its top target, paving the way for the potential pairing of the veteran head coach and the Raiders.

