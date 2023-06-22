Why is Bill Romanowski being sued? $15M lawsuit slapped on ex-Broncos LB over tax evasion

Twenty years after he left football, Bill Romanowski is facing a very serious charge.

According to The Athletic's Nick Kosmider (later verified by 9News' Mike Klis), the former linebacker and his wife Julie owe the United States federal government $15.33 million in back taxes for spending the funds from Nutrition53 (N53), his supplements company, on personal expenses.

The complaint reads:

“By using N53 to pay their personal living expenses and those of their adult children, the Romanowskis have improperly used N53 to thwart the IRS’s collection of the individual income tax assessments at issue in this case. Although the income tax assessments owed by the Romanowskis at issue in this case have already been determined, the Romanowskis have refused to pay the assessments and instead have used N53 in a manner to improperly shield their assets and income from the collection of such assessments.”

Among the expenses the Romanowskis are alleged to have made from N53 include $10,000 to rent their home, in addition to that of their adult children. They also spent money on various foods and groceries, as well as salon and spa appointments.

Prosecutors have requested the following verdicts:

That the Romanowskis be ordered to pay the $15.33 million in taxes plus interest;

That N53 be declared the Romanowskis' "alter ego"; and

That the US federal government be ruled to have the valid right to levy federal tax liens on the Romanowskis' properties and all the rights thereto.

Romanowski has so far declined to comment on the matter.

When Bill Romanowski punched his own teammate: An overview

Despite being one of the more prolific linebackers of the 1990s, Bill Romanowski has always been derided as one of the most controversial players in NFL history, with incidents ranging from using steroids to attacking opposing players. But one of his worst offenses actually involved his own teammate.

Back in 2003, when he was an Oakland Raider, Romanowski and tight end Marcus Williams were engaging in a preseason scrimmage. After Williams blocked him, Romanowski forcibly pulled off the sophomore's helmet and punched him in the face.

Williams, who suffered career-ending injuries, sued for $3.4 million, alleging that Romanowski had been on a "roid rage" at the time of the incident. He was eventually awarded $340,000 (his $300,000 2003 salary and $40,000 in medical expenses) in March 2005; Romanowski also paid him an additional $75,000 two months later.

