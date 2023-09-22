Why did Brian Daboll lose his cool on NFL referee Shawn Hochuli? Officiating mess on TNF has Giants fans riled up 

The New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was incensed with some of the calls Shawn Hochuli and his refereeing crew made in their as game against the San Franciso 49ers. It all came to head in the third quarter, when the officials made a call that caused the Giants heacoach to lose it on the sidelines.

Kayvon Thibodeaux was called for a foul on making contact with the a wide receiver on his route. It was a soft penalty but Brian Daboll was in no mood to discuss subtleties.

Brian Daboll lays into Shawn Hochuli and crew as the Giants concede penalty

The penalty came at the wrong time as it set up a first-and-goal situation for the San Francisco 49ers while already leading the game. So, Brian Daboll's frustration was undertandable.

NFL fans clearly seemed to take his side too. There was many posts about him that wanted to support him. Other posts took shot at the referee for calling that penalty. Here are some of the best reponses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Is extra work the reason for Brian Daboll's foul mood?

The San Francisco 49ers believe that they can guess why Brian Daboll might be a foul mood. And it has nothing to do with referees making decisions in their favor.

There is a thought going around that the reason the New York Giants could make the amazing comeback against the Arizona Cardinals last week was due to the head coach. They believe that he took over play calling in the second half of that game, which yielded 31 points.

The San Francisco 49ers believe that Daboll kept up that workload as the Giants took them on today.

This might not be that crazy an idea because in the whole game against the Dallas Cowboys and the first half in their previous game, the New York Giants had not scored a single point. There is no way they could have gone two games without getting on the board. So, for the head coach to make the call might not have been too surprising.

Ultimately, though, it was not the coach or the referees that were the problem for the Giants. As the 49ers raced to a 30-12 lead, one simply had to admit that San Francisco had more game-changing players than New York did. An offense of George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, marshalled by Brock Purdy was too hot to handle for Daboll and his team.