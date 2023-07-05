Why is Brittany Mahomes facing backlash from PETA? Shedding light on incident that drew scrutiny to Patrick Mahomes' wife

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, never seems far from the spotlight. The socialite and public figure recently drew criticism from PETA for kissing a dolphin while on vacation. PETA deemed the act 'dangerous' for both her and the marine mammal.

In this article, we look at the details of what the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, did to get criticized by the notable organization.

🤦‍♂️ PETA ripped Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany after she went on a “vacation playdate” with a dolphin, per @TMZ_Sports 🤦‍♂️ PETA ripped Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany after she went on a “vacation playdate” with a dolphin, per @TMZ_Sports. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/FAtzUoXcaB

Details of Brittany Mahomes' interaction with dolphin

Brittany Mahomes went on a vacation playdate with a dolphin a few days ago. She had the meet-up with the marine mammal several days ago while out in Hawaii with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

However, after she posted photos of the swim on her Instagram on Monday, fans went for the jugular. Many comments were posted on Brittany's Instagram page, dragging her for the outing and calling it cruel to the dolphin. PETA later chimed in.

"We know you love companion animals," the activist organization wrote in a lengthy note on Brittany's IG page, "but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too."

In her photos, Brittany can be seen hugging, petting, playing with and even kissing the dolphin. While swimming with the animal, she brought her two-year-old into the water to get close to the sea creature.

The action has elicited the most potent responses from trolls and individuals not fond of Patrick Mahomes' significant other. In its note, PETA told Mrs. Mahomes that none of it was healthy for the dolphin, adding:

"These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us."

Brittany did not seem to believe she did anything wrong as she captioned her pictures with "Ever snuggled a 400lbs dolphin?" She added a heart-eyed emoji as well. It is keeping in character with her usual cheery demeanor to life. Brittany Mahomes doesn't take things too seriously, and NFL fans probably know this.

Neither Brittany nor Patrick Mahomes has responded to PETA or any trolls. We will keep you posted if that changes.

