Why is Brock Purdy hated by NFL fans? Redditors present different views on animosity toward 49ers QB

Brock Purdy’s NFL journey is like a script made for Hollywood. He nearly went undrafted in 2022 until the San Francisco 49ers took a flier on him with the last selection in the final round. Since then, he helped the squad reach two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance.

While he has been putting up solid numbers all season, many football fans are not giving him enough credit for his team’s success. Some Redditors even discuss why the former Iowa State standout is getting much hate from spectators and esteemed analysts.

The hundreds of responses show common themes. This Redditor mentioned that the 49ers getting lucky at quarterback after the draft haul they gave up to select Trey Lance is part of the reason behind the hate toward Purdy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comment byu/om9rr from discussion inNFLNoobs Expand Post

The Niners gave up their first-round picks in 2021, 2022, and 2023, plus a 2022 third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins. In return, Miami gave up the third overall selection in the 2021 draft, allowing San Francisco to get Lance.

He lasted two seasons for the 49ers, winning two of his four starts. Lance completed only 54.9 percent of his throws for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. If Lance didn’t get injured in 2022, Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn’t get the starting nod. Tom Brady’s former backup got injured, paving the way for Brock Purdy to take over.

Another common explanation is that Purdy is playing with an incredible roster. Whether Garoppolo or Purdy started, the 49ers have been to four NFC Championship Games and two Super Bowls in the last five seasons. They can prolong their dominance because their starting quarterback is on his rookie contract.

Comment byu/om9rr from discussion inNFLNoobs Expand Post

While Brock Purdy is the offense’s navigator, it’s a mismatch that he is playing with dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey. Kyle Shanahan’s crew has an elite receiving unit with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and tight end George Kittle. All four players went over 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season.

Finally, football fans view Purdy as a system quarterback. While he’s thriving under Shanahan’s system, they don’t see him having the same success elsewhere.

Comment byu/om9rr from discussion inNFLNoobs Expand Post

It’s rare for franchise quarterbacks to go elsewhere. But when they do, they bring glory to their next team, like what Tom Brady and Peyton Manning achieved. The 49ers hope that Purdy will be great for the long haul and that he doesn’t have to go elsewhere.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers have some unfinished business

The team claims they should be the NFC’s representatives in Super Bowl LVII if Brock Purdy didn’t injure his elbow against the Philadelphia Eagles. Having them play against the Kansas City Chiefs might have changed the outcome.

They have no excuses this time as they face the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Purdy and the Niners have no option but to deliver against the defending Super Bowl champions. A big game from Purdy might even turn his doubters into believers.